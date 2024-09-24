Is Port Lympne worth the money? Yes - I took my kid and my critical eye - and here are my top three reasons to book today

There's something truly special about family days out. In our busy lives, it’s often hard to find time where we can just be together without distractions. A great day out lets us bond, laugh, and create memories that last a lifetime. And what better way to do this than by getting out into nature...

If you’re looking for a place that will excite both kids and adults alike, Port Lympne Safari Park - with over 900 rare and endangered species - in Kent is just the ticket. With sweeping views over the English Channel, a variety of wildlife experiences, and loads of space for the little ones to run free, it’s an adventure worth every penny.

Port Lympne (and it's pronounced "Port Lim" not - as I thought for the last year - "Port Limp-knee"), is not your typical zoo. It’s a sprawling 600-acre wildlife reserve where animals roam in naturalistic enclosures and you can feel like you’re on a mini African safari – all without leaving the UK. Located just outside Hythe, Port Lympne is home to over 900 animals, including giraffes, rhinos, zebras, and gorillas. If your kids are mad about animals, they’ll be in absolute heaven here.

Is Port Lympne worth the money? In short yes

Okay, so tickets are not the cheapest, with adult prices starting at around £32 and children’s tickets at £28. However, under 3s go free, which is a bonus for families with toddlers. You can save a bit by booking online in advance, and they do offer family ticket bundles, which are worth looking into. For what you get – a full day’s worth of experiences, from the safari to the dinosaurs to the chance to see some incredible animals up close – I think it’s absolutely worth the price.

If you want to make the most of your visit, consider upgrading to a giraffe safari or even staying overnight in one of their luxury lodges (hello, glamping) – though that will set you back quite a bit more.

My top three reasons why you will not regret a day out at Port Lympne

The Safari experience - The absolute highlight of our day was the safari truck ride. Watching my kid's face light up as giraffes and zebras wandered right past the open-sided truck was worth the ticket price alone. When he saw the black tongue on the giraffe his tiny mind was blown. The excitement of being so close to these majestic animals, roaming freely in vast open spaces, made it feel like we’d stepped into a different world. It’s more immersive than a typical zoo, and the kids were talking about it for days afterward. Educational and fun (just don't tell the kids) - Port Lympne combines fun with learning in a way that doesn’t feel forced. My kids learned about endangered species, conservation efforts, and even some fun facts about animals they'd never heard of before. From watching gorillas up close to exploring the life-sized dinosaur models, every corner of the park offers a new learning experience. It’s not just entertainment; it’s a chance for the kids to get curious about wildlife and nature. Space and breath-taking views - One of the highlights that sets Port Lympne apart is its incredible setting. With stunning views stretching out to the English Channel, it’s a picturesque spot for both kids and adults. There’s lots of open space for picnicking, playing, and relaxing, making it a full day of fun. The kids had plenty of room to explore, run around, and burn off energy. Whether it was navigating the Dinosaur Forest or just enjoying the open fields, it felt like a real adventure.

Opening Times and parking

Port Lympne opens daily from 9:30am until 6:30pm, but be sure to check the website for seasonal changes. We found getting there was a breeze. The park is well signposted, and there’s ample parking on-site. While the parking lot is free, be aware that on busy days (like weekends and school holidays), it can fill up quickly, so it’s worth arriving early. The main car park is close to the entrance, but if you end up in an overflow area, it’s a bit more of a walk. Nothing drastic, but with younger kids or lots of gear, you’ll appreciate the proximity.

Is Port Lympne safari pram friendly?

Absolutely. However, this place is big. You’ll definitely want to bring a pram or buggy for little ones, as there's quite a bit of walking. While the main paths are pram-friendly, some areas are hilly or slightly uneven, so a sturdy pram with good wheels will make your day a lot easier. There's also a free safari truck service that drives around the park, and you can hop on and off to give the kids’ legs (and your own.) a bit of a break.

Can you take a picnic to Port Lympne safari?

You absolutely can. One of the big questions for any family day out is whether to pack your own food or treat yourself at one of the park’s cafes. Good news: you can do both. There are several picnic areas dotted around the park, including one near the dinosaur forest which is perfect if you’ve got little ones who love Jurassic Park. The picnic benches have some shade, but I recommend bringing a blanket in case you want to sprawl out on the grass.

If you’re planning to eat out, there are a few great options, like the Port Lympne Hotel’s restaurant, set in a stunning historic house, with views that stretch out to France on a clear day. However, the food here can be on the pricier side, with adult meals around £15-20 and kid’s meals around £7-10. Alternatively, there’s the Basecamp Cafe which serves sandwiches, pizza slices, chips, and ice cream, with most items costing between £5-10. Don’t miss grabbing a coffee while the kids enjoy an ice cream – the outdoor seating here offers a relaxing break with views of the beautiful gardens.

Port Lympne safari - highlights for the kids

It’s always worth knowing what the kids are going to go crazy for, and at Port Lympne, the safari experience is a firm favourite. You board a safari truck and trundle off through open plains where giraffes, antelope, and zebras wander freely. It’s about as close to an African safari as you can get in the UK. The look on my little one’s face as a giraffe wandered right past the truck? Priceless.

Another hit with the kids was the Dinosaur Forest. Port Lympne boasts one of the largest dinosaur models exhibits in Europe, and it’s impressive! Life-sized dinosaurs lurk around every corner, and the interactive elements make it a great pit stop for dino-mad little ones.

The gorilla enclosure is also a must-visit. The viewing platform is designed so you can get quite close to these majestic creatures. Watching the baby gorillas playing around will melt even the hardest of hearts.

4 things for parents to know

Golf buggies and Safari trucks - Throughout the park, you'll notice staff zipping around in golf buggies, and safari trucks make frequent rounds. While the paths are mostly wide, it’s a good idea to keep an eye on your kids, especially near busier areas. These vehicles move slowly but can still catch you off guard if your little ones are wandering around or distracted by the animals. Lots of walking and hilly terrain - Port Lympne is set on a sprawling, hilly landscape. Be prepared for lots of walking, some of it uphill. My six year old struggled with this, and I had to contend with lots of 'my legs are tired'. While the views are stunning, and there’s plenty to see along the way, wearing comfortable shoes and bringing a pram or sturdy buggy for younger kids is a must. There’s a free safari truck service, but it doesn’t cover all areas. Limited shade (be weather prepared) - The park has some shaded spots, but a lot of it is open and exposed to the elements. On hot days, bring sun hats, sunscreen, and plenty of water. If rain is forecast, pack waterproofs or an umbrella, as it can get quite muddy in some areas. Animal feeding times and crowds - The animal feeding sessions can draw a crowd, especially for popular enclosures like the gorillas and big cats. If you want a good view, try to arrive early or plan to visit the animals just after the scheduled feedings when it’s quieter.

Don't miss the Port Lympne hidden gems

While the safari and dinosaurs get most of the attention, there are a few lesser-known spots you shouldn’t miss. First, take some time to explore the Port Lympne Mansion and Gardens. The mansion is beautiful, and the formal gardens are a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle.

The views from the mansion terrace stretch right across the reserve and out towards the Channel, so don’t forget your camera.

Another hidden gem is the tapir enclosure. Tucked away in a quieter part of the park, this area is often overlooked by visitors. Tapirs are fascinating animals, and it’s a great spot if you want a more tranquil experience away from the crowds.

Should we visit Port Lympne?

In short, yes. If your family loves animals, adventure, and spending time in the great outdoors, Port Lympne is a must-visit. It’s more than just a zoo – it’s a full-on experience with breathtaking views, unforgettable encounters, and enough activities to keep everyone happy. Plus if you book a staycation in one of the 82 unique on-site accommodations, from Pinewood glamping pods, treehouses, cabin and shepherd huts, up to the Lion, Tiger and Wolf Lodges you get to drive around the park after hours in your golf buggy. And, you get to enjoy two full days to explore the park when you book an overnight stay.

Make sure you pack comfy shoes, bring a pram if you’ve got little ones, and prepare for a full day of exploring. You won’t regret it.

Kids go for £10 this October half term!

Don't miss this great offer from Port Lympne - ALL kids can enter for £10, eat for £10 and enjoy an animal encounter or ranger safari for £10.

Port Lympne Hotel and Reserve is open every day from 9.30am – 6pm, adults admission tickets cost £32, kids go for £10 (offer available from 19th October - 3rd November 2024).

To book day tickets visit: www.portlympne.com