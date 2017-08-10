Sentimental jewellery given to the Duchess of Cambridge said to be a touching tribute to late mother-in-law Diana

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Royal Family have plenty of little traditions and tributes that are constantly surprising us, but a new revelation about Kate’s jewellery collection has our hearts melting more than most.

After the birth of her first child, Prince George, back in 2013, the Duchess of Cambridge was gifted a sweet pendant necklace by her sister Pippa Middleton.

The necklace features a round gold charm with ‘George Alexander Louis’ engraved on it, alongside to smaller charms – a little boy, and small heart with ‘W’ engraved on it – a lovely gesture from her younger sibling.

However, OK! reports that the present was even more sentimental than we might initially realise, because necklaces celebrating the first birth in the family appear to be something of a tradition – with Prince Charles giving Diana a similar keepsake when William was born in 1982.

The Prince of Wales reportedly gave Diana a necklace just like the one Pippa gave Kate to mark the birth of the future king.

‘The Duchess Necklace’, which you can buy for yourself from London boutique Merci Maman for just £79, isn’t the only item in Kate’s collection that pays homage to her husband’s late mother.

During a recent state visit to Spain, where she and Prince William attended a state banquet hosted by the King and Queen, Kate proudly wore the tiara that Diana was given by the Queen on her wedding day in 1981.

Beautiful, delicate earrings seem to be amongst Kate’s favourite accessories, and she’s been spotted wearing a pair of Diana’s blue sapphire and diamond earrings on several occasions.

Recently, the heartwarming story of Prince Harry’s touching sacrifice for his brother when he proposed to girlfriend Kate also came to light. According to a source close to the family, after Diana’s death her sons were allowed to pick one item from her treasured jewellery collection. Eldest child William chose her Cartier watch, whilst Harry picked her famous engagement ring.

Harry is then said to have given the ring when William popped the question, with the Duke sayingat the time that proposing with his mother’s ring was his way of making sure she felt part of the event.