Kate Middleton wears one of Princess Diana’s favourite tiaras for official event

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore one of her late mother-in-law’s favourite tiaras to a Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace, which she attended with husband William.

There have been many parallels made between Kate Middleton and the late Princess Diana, from the clothes they wore after giving birth to their first child to their wedding day, but now we can add one more.

Kate chose to wear one of Princess Diana’s favourite tiaras to an official function at Buckingham Palace, in a touching tribute to the mother-in-law she never met.

The dazzling Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara was originally given to Diana in 1981 as a wedding gift from the Queen.

Diana wore the Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara in Hong Kong in 1989, amongst manhy other occasions

It’s unclear if the tiara was returned to the Queen after Diana’s death and if it has now been given to Kate, or if the Duchess just borrowed it for the night, but the princess certainly looked stunning.

Kate seemed to be wearing the same ice blue evening gown she wore to an event in 2013, a bespoke Alexander McQueen creation, but this time she gave the look a royal upgrade with the shiny accessory.

This is only the third time Kate has worn a tiara in public, after previously wearing the Lotus Flower tiara to the diplomatic reception in 2013 and at the state banquet to welcome the Chinese president last October.

The last time Kate wore a tiara in public was for a state banquet in October

Of course the tiara is not the only piece of jewellery that Kate has inherited from Diana. For their engagement, William gifted Kate with his late mother’s blue sapphire engagement ring.

Kate arrived with William at Buckingham Palace for the event on Tuesday

The annual diplomatic reception hosted by the Queen on Tuesday night is the largest event held annually at Buckingham Palace, with more than 1,500 dignitaries invited from around 130 countries. All senior members of the royal family have to attend, unless they have prior engagements.

Video of the Week

Kate, now a mother of two, has been busy getting ready to celebrate Christmas as family of four for the first time, after welcoming daughter Charlotte this year.

The Duchess has also been attending charity events and supporting several charities, and is confirmed to attend the Family School Christmas Party held by the children’s charity Anna Freud Centre in north London on Tuesday 15th December.