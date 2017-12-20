We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It’s thought that Meghan Markle will make a touching nod to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana when she ties the knot with Prince Harry next year.

OK! magazine reports that American actress Meghan, who is due to tie the knot with Diana’s second-born Prince Harry on 19th May 2018, will include a special flower in her bouquet to ensure that his mum is remembered on their big day.

The bloom in question is Lily of the Valley, which Diana carried down the aisle when she married Prince Charles back in 1981. It is steeped in royal tradition, and has been included in services dating back to Queen Victoria, thanks to its connotations of ‘trust and the return of happiness’.

Wedding planning site BrideBook have said to Elle UK that it’s likely that Meghan will also have myrtle in her arrangement, but incorporate it ‘in her own unique way.’

‘She may choose to include the fruit prior to when it flowers – fruit and vegetables in bouquets are predicted to be a big trend,’ they explained to the title.

‘The immature fruits that eventually flower are beautiful in their unformed state and are either a striking blue-black or yellow-amber colour, either of which would brighten a bouquet and add a tasteful splash of colour.’

When Meghan and Harry’s engagement was first announced in November, they gave a candid interview with the BBC, during which they opened up to host Mishal Husain about the significant part that Diana has played when Harry popped the question.

The yellow gold ring he used to propose contained a central stone from Botswana, where the pair first travelled together, and two others from the collection of his mother.

‘It’s incredibly special to be able to have this, which sort of links where you come from and Botswana, which is important to us, and it’s perfect,’ Meghan said of the band at the time.

‘I think everything about Harry’s thoughtfulness is – and the inclusion of that and obviously not being able to meet his mom it’s so important to me to – to know that she’s a part of this with us.’

‘And I think in being able to meet his aunts and – and also like Julia and just different people who were so important to his mom, I’m able to, in some way, know a part of her through them and of course through him. And it’s – it’s incredibly special.’