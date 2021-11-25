Get a HUGE 2.4kg box of Celebrations with 35% off ahead of Black Friday

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

You can grab a mega 2.4kg bulk box of Celebrations with 35% off from Amazon right now, to get you fully stocked up on Christmas favourites ahead of December.

There’s never been a better time to stock up on huge bulk boxes of chocolates than right now, as stores prepare to offer some of their biggest annual discounts this weekend. If you’re looking for Black Friday Thorntons chocolate offers to kick off your Christmas countdown, now is the time to spend.

The sweet treat savings don’t stop there, as shoppers can bag HUGE 1kg bag of Lindt chocolate truffles up until Cyber Monday.

Retailers have also unveiled exciting early Black Friday 2021 sales, which include jewellery specialists Pandora Black Friday deals, and some must-have Black Friday perfume deals. Looking to give your loved one a kitchen makeover this year? Take advantage of Black Friday KitchenAid deals, Black Friday Nutribullet deals, and Black Friday coffee machine deals.

But, if you absolutely adore chocolates, this epic bulk buy of Celebrations has 35% off this Black Friday.