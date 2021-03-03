We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

M&S has blown shoppers away with its affordable range of velvet cushions.

With velvet homeware well and truly in right now, we’re always on the hunt for gorgeous pieces at bargain prices.

Obviously, savvy interiors lovers were thrilled with Aldi’s release of an Oliver Bonas inspired scalloped velvet bed frame and luxe-looking velvet bar stools for less than £40.

Now M&S is providing a touch of velvet glamour to our homes with an incredible array of cushions.

M&S Velvet Cushions – £15 each

Available in 12 stunning tones these M&S velvet cushions easily add a touch of classic glamour to any sofa, bed or chair. View at M&S

The high street retailer’s home section is currently stocking a simple yet stunning velvet cushion that comes in 12 heavenly colours.

Priced at £15 each, the soft accessories are the the perfect way to add an instant feeling of comfort, cosiness and luxury to any room in your home.

Whether you want to scatter them across your sofas or adorn your bed with them, there’s a tone to fit every colourway imaginable.

The shades on offer are Soft Pink, Dark Charcoal, Light Grey, Rust, Mink, Latte, Dark Ochre, Duck Egg, Navy, Green, Light Emerald and Forest Green. See, we told you there was plenty to choose from!

M&S promises that the cushions will ‘bring an extra touch of opulence to any setting’ and ‘add some colourful texture to seating and bedding’ and we couldn’t agree more.

Don’t just take our word for it, though. The hundreds of five star reviews from happy shoppers speak for themselves.

‘Love these cushions, great size and nice firm filling (wonderful for my back) We have the ochre colour …really brighten the room,’ penned one satisfied cushion customer.

‘Lovely cushion feels and looks expensive, very happy,’ added another, insisting the pillow has a ‘sumptuous feel’.

Another applauded M&S for the fantastic price point, writing, ‘Bought a new patterned sofa so wanted plain velvet cushions found a number online but really expensive then saw these on M&S at only £15 each. Ordered 4 delivery was fast cushions are amazing I love them.’