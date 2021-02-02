Aldi is selling a gorgeous velvet bar stool for less than £40 now

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi is selling a luxe, velvet bar stool for under £40 right now and customers are raving about it.

Aldi is renowned for its inexpensive food, bargain furniture, and incredible gadget dupes. But now the store is offering a stylish and contemporary velvet bar stool.

The Kirkton House Teal Velvet bar stool is available online for £39.99. Measuring in at 35cm x 43cm x 62 cm, it’s the perfect size to fit under a kitchen island or breakfast bench. The seat is made from plywood and UKFR foam. Equipped with metal legs and a soft teal seat, it is the perfect piece to add sophistication to any kitchen space.

Aldi says it will “elevate the look and feel of your home with ease! and it is described online as a luxurious must-have home item.

Shoppers are raving about the stool and it currently has a five-star rating online. It features a trendy, modern design and comes fully assembled with a three-year guarantee.

Kirkton House Teal Velvet Bar Stool

‘Love them, love them, love them! They go perfectly in our new kitchen, are the perfect height for our island, and look so much more expensive,’ one rave reviewer penned.

Another shopper wrote, ‘Fabulous! This is really lovely stool in a stunning colour. Very comfortable, too.’

An even more enthusiastic shopper said, ‘Stunning loved the first one so much, I bought a 2nd and don’t even really have room for them- but I’ll make it as they are super!’

The Zeta Bar Stool

Velvet bar stools are in high demand, with many retailers selling their own version – which is lucky because we predict the Aldi option will sell out very quickly.

The Zeta Bar Stool from Dunelm is a fab alternative to Aldi’s, looking seriously similar and costing just a little more at £59.

The Snug Luxe Bar Stools

You can also snap up a pair of luxury looking, emerald green stools from Amazon, costing £129 for two.

The Snug Luxe Bar Stools feature chic backrests and sleek, gold metal legs and have also received plenty of fantastic reviews.