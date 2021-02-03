We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi is selling a seriously gorgeous velvet headboard with stunning scalloped detailing and it's so much cheaper than its high end inspiration.

Aldi has seriously been upping its game when it comes to online Specialbuys lately, even stocking some beautiful bar stools with an unbelievably cheap price tag.

Now the affordable supermarket chain has done it again, releasing a bed with a scalloped velvet headboard. Swoon.

Kirkton House Navy Scalloped Bed

The majorly chic furniture launch comes in king size and double plus two colours – a luxe looking navy and an ultra pretty pink shade.

The Kirkton House King Size Scalloped Bed will let you sleep in luxury for a price tag that won’t entirely break the bank – unlike similar high end options.

Kirkton House Pink Scalloped Bed

The Flora Azure Blue Velvet Double Bed Headboard from Oliver Bonas will set you back a hefty £495 and is almost identical, looking seriously similar in both colour and design.

Only, with Aldi’s you’ll pay almost £200 less and get an entire bed – not just the headboard. It’s a no brainer for us!

Flora Azure Blue Velvet Double Bed Headboard

‘Make sure you rise and shine on the right side of the bed everyday with this jaw dropping King Size Scallop Bed,’ the product description reads.

‘This luxurious scalloped headboard and frame with stylish metal legs is perfect for those who want to add a touch of vintage style to their boudoir. With its gorgeous scalloped headboard, you’ll be transported into a world of luxury every time you enter the room.’

You’ll also get a three year warranty when you buy. We’re SO sold.

Costing £299.99 for the king size and £249.99 for the double, the incredible Aldi release is available to buy online only – but it’s not up for grabs just yet.

In light of pandemic stock delays, the gorgeous bed hasn’t dropped on the Aldi website yet.

So keep your eyes peeled for when it does because we bet it won’t stay in stock for long!