We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi has become a household name for offering anything from sold-out hanging egg chairs to the latest retro-style pastel pink kettle, all at amazing prices both in-store and online.

And now, the store has now announced the release of its first-ever limited-edition Lacura Loves Beauty Box, which comes after the success of its skincare range.

The newest beauty addition is handpicked by Aldi’s beauty specialists and we can’t wait to get our hands on it.

Aldi’s beauty box is only £11.99 and contains five of the brand’s most popular items, including two full-size versions.

Inside the beauty heaven, you’ll find the CBD Facial Serum, H20 Sleep Mask, Healthy Glow Glycolic Tonic, Too Legit Mascara and the Dark Blossom Eau de Parfum, the latest addition to Lacura’s coveted perfume line.

It arrives in stores on September 26 but for online updates, sign up to Aldi’s beauty newsletter.

And if you can’t wait until the end of the month, head to Aldi’s website and check out other great buys like the luxurious Lime Hand & Body Wash.

Lime Hand & Body Wash

The soft and silky body wash is designed to make you feel fresh and fabulous, and it will leave your skin feeling great all day.

£2.49 View Deal Announcing the launch Julie Ashfield, Aldi UK’s Managing Director of Buying, said, “We’re so excited to be launching our very first beauty box – the Lacura Loves box is full of amazing products from the wider Lacura range.”We’ve not only chosen to include cult classics, such as our Too Legit Mascara and Healthy Glow Glycolic Tonic that Lacura fans adore, but also some of our favourite products from our most recent launches.”

Sign up today if you want to get your hands on some incredible yet affordable beauty options before Christmas!