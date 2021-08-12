We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi is selling a gorgeous, pastel pink De'Longhi kettle and matching toaster, ideal if you’re wanting a kitchen refresh.





Aldi is our go-to place for all the best deals, especially when it comes to furniture and kitchen gadgets. Right now Aldi has everything, from the sellout hanging rope chair to a candyfloss maker or this cute ice cream maker – but nothing is cuter than this pastel pink De’Longhi kettle and toaster!

This is definitely your sign to treat yourself to a brand new kettle and a brand new toaster (because come on, they have to match!) and both are under £50.

The kettle is just £44.99 and the most gorgeous shade of pastel pink. It features a retro design and even has an anti-scale feature so there will be no lime-scale in your morning cuppa!

Pink De’Longhi Argento Kettle

The toaster, which is also £44.99, is the same shade of pastel pink and retro design. It’s a four-slice toaster, and has six browning levels – so you can make the perfect piece of toast, every time. It also has a handy crumb tray underneath, that easily pulls out to empty and clean.

Even the kettle strand is pastel pink, and there’s a little red light that will glow when the kettle is boiling.

Pink De’Longhi Argento Toaster

This set will make your kitchen look brand new, and add a subtle pop of colour. You’ll be the envy of all your friends, and if pastel pink isn’t for you, you can also buy the exact same set in cream.

This is the perfect set to pair with Aldi’s pastel pink cast iron cookware, just imagine how cute your kitchen will look!

It’s an online exclusive so you won’t find it in-store, but it’s delivered straight to your door, no hassle! Best of all, standard delivery is completely free over £30. Both appliances also have a one-year warranty. But be quick, they’re selling fast!