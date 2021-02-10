Aldi is selling a chocolate fountain for less than £20 and it’s going fast!

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi is selling a chocolate fountain for an incredible price and shoppers cannot get enough!





Aldi is the gift that keeps on giving. It treats us to the best dupes and kitchen gadgets and now is offering the perfect chocolatey treat, just in time for Valentine’s Day too.

Aldi is now offering The Ambiano Chocolate fountain for just £19.99 and over 100 have already been purchased in the last 24 hours.

Ambiano Chocolate Fountain

The fountain can hold 500g of chocolate and is made out of stainless steel and heatproof plastic. It also comes with 100 bamboo sticks so you can dip in fruit, marshmallows, and whatever else you fancy.

It is equipped with a thermostat to heat carefully and not burn the chocolate, it has adjustable feet to change the height and creates a gorgeous cascade of silky chocolate in minutes.

Aldi says, “If there’s anything that makes your treats even more yummy, it’s dipping them in chocolate of course!”

Customers are already raving about the chocolate gadget, leaving glimmering reviews online.

‘Bought a few weeks ago. Used it today. So easy to set up. Melts chocolate to perfection. With the year we’ve had, l let my chocolate monster out!!!’

Another Aldi fan wrote, ‘Not too big, in fact, perfect size for a family. So I bought this to share with the kids on New Year’s Eve… It was a huge hit with everyone, Easy to clean after and not really bulky… Amazing value for money..’

Parents are praising its amazing price and how it’s great to get the little ones excited, with one adding, ‘Great value for money fun and easy to use kids loved it.’

A chocolate fountain is a great idea for birthdays, or for a decadent Valentine’s dessert, a perfect gift for any chocolate lover or even just a fun treat to make lockdown more thrilling.