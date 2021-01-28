We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi is selling Apple AirPods dupes for less than £25 and shoppers are flocking for them.

The bargain supermarket giant is famed for its bargain items, from homeware to kitchen gadgets and now it’s treating shoppers once again.

Now Aldi is selling dupes of Apple Airpods for just £24.99. The Maginon Wireless Bluetooth Earphones come in a sleek white charging case and look almost identical to Apple’s iconic AirPods.

Maginon Wireless Bluetooth Earphones

The headphones are described as ‘small, lightweight, and super portable’ and are equipped with a built in microphone for telephone, Siri, and Okay Google functions.

The AirPod alternatives have an impressive three and a half hour battery life and a 120-hour standby life and come with a charging case and a USB cable plus a generous three year warranty.

Customers are already raving over the gadget online, sharing rave reviews on the Aldi website.

Apple AirPods Second Generation

One shopper gave five stars and wrote, ‘Excellent value. As I have an Apple iPad I thought I could only use their EarPods so I took a risk purchasing Aldi’s version. I have not been disappointed, they are excellent. I can now listen to all my online calls/music etc comfortably with good sound quality. Can certainly recommend them.’

Another thrilled buyer said, ‘Good value. Really good sound quality, this is the second pair I have purchased, one for my wife and one for myself.’

Another praised the earphones for their stylishness, value, and ‘great sound quality’.

Video of the Week

A grandmother gave them five stars too, explaining that she had purchased them for her granddaughter, saying ‘she was over the moon with them she said the sound was amazing’.

Many others have called them perfect, just as good as AirPods and excellent value. The earphones are available for delivery and available in some stores. You can use Aldi’s ‘Find Store’ feature to see if they are in a store near you.