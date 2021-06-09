Aldi is selling a gorgeous hanging rope chair for your summer garden

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi is selling a gorgeous, hanging rope chair for your garden this summer.

Aldi is at it again with its epic Specialbuys, this time with the introduction of a unique piece of outdoor furniture.

With the weather heating up, nothing sounds better than sitting back and relaxing at home in Aldi’s new Gardenline Hanging Rope Seat, which is the ultimate accessory for your outdoor space.

Gardenline Hanging Rope Seat

The latest instalment in Aldi’s sell-out garden furniture collection is hot off the sell-out rattan hanging egg chair, which has recently been modified to a two-seater so you can turn your backyard into the perfect summer paradise.

With the likes of Argos and Tesco selling an egg chair super similar to Aldi’s, there’s a new option in stock at the budget supermarket that’s set to be just as popular.

The Gardenline Hanging Rope Seat is a steal for £39.99, but they’re going fast!

Plus, it can even be suspended from a ceiling, so it’s not just for those lucky enough to have a garden.

And if you’ve been looking for a way to add a touch of boho to your home or back yard, this crochet design with bold fringing is perfect.

The chair can only be purchased on Aldi’s website and won’t be available to nab in store.

Aldi’s product description reads, “Rock away your worries on the Gardenline Hanging Rope Seat. This rope hammock chair will bring style and a unique touch to any space.”

The chair comes with a ceiling mount, chain, and all the necessary fixings, so all you’ll need to think about is which classic gin cocktail or type of wine to enjoy the summer evenings.

Happy swinging!