This £15 Aldi hot styling brush has rave reviews from beauty fans

Aldi’s £15 hot styling brush creates straight and wavy hairstyles, has five-star reviews, and 100% of buyers say they would recommend it

Aldi is known for its bargain food, but mainly for the incredible deals on gadgets, from kitchen appliances, like the adorable ice cream maker, to deals of beauty items like the Jo Malone-inspired perfumes and even candles.

Now beauty fans are obsessed with this hot styling brush, with shoppers leaving loads of rave reviews after snapping up the bargain hair tool.

For just £14.99 you can find the perfect cheap alternative to the viral Revlon blowdrying styling brush or ghd Rise brush (which is priced at almost £200).

The Visage brush has five heat levels, to create every look, from straight to effortlessly wavy or bouncy hair.

Visage Hot Brush

It also has a 360 degree, swivel cord so you won’t get tangled up trying to swap sides or hands, and will easily be able to style the back of your hair. It heats up in just two minutes and even turns off automatically after 30 minutes, so you don’t need to panic if you accidentally forget to turn it off.

It comes in two gorgeous colours, grey and bright pink and Aldi shoppers love it.

One beauty fan wrote, ‘Amazing results! Looks as if you have had a blowout from the hairdressers. My new favourite hair appliance.’

Another said, ‘Perfect! Took a little bit of practice but after about 20 minutes I achieved perfect bouncy curls! My hair is so smooth and shiny too! I think this will be my go-to hair tool. Bargain!’

And a third happy shopper said, ‘Wonderful! Absolutely love it. It’s super easy to use, curls, straightens, smooths, no more rollers or untidy bed head. There’s one on the market for well over £100 but I can’t think what else it could do better than this one. Thank you.’