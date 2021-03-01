We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi is selling Jo Malone inspired perfumes for just £5.99 each and they’re selling fast.

When it comes to selling perfumes that smell like designer scents, Aldi has us covered.

The German supermarket is famous for stocking epic bargains and its middle aisle Specialbuys are the stuff of legends among savvy shoppers.

In the world of designer fragrance, Jo Malone’s scents are top tier with price tags to match.

So naturally Aldi shoppers are scrambling to get their hands on these seriously similar dupes that smell JUST like some of Jo Malone’s most popular scents.

It’s definitely a ‘run, don’t walk’ situation – just like when Aldi launched its Marc Jacobs and Dior dupe perfumes.

There’s the Pomegranate Noir Eau De Parfum, based on Jo Malone’s iconic Pomegranate Noir Cologne.

Then there’s the Velvety Rose Eau De Parfum, inspired by Jo Malone’s Velvet Rose & Oud Cologne Intense.

If Jo Malone’s Lime, Basil and Mandarin Cologne is your favourite from the timeless British brand, Aldi has a cheaper alternative for you in the form of the Lime/Basil/Mandarin Eau De Parfum.

They all share the same incredibly low price tag and come in packaging replicating Jo Malone’s gorgeous signature branding.

Of course, there are only subtle differences between perfumes that are expensive and cheaper alternatives.

Even if you buy all three scents, you’ll still be quids in compared to buying just one Jo Malone fragrance costing up to £100.

The scents have received plenty of rave reviews from Aldi customers who have been quick to get their hands on them.

‘I usually buy the Jo Malone pomegranate perfume and this is just as good for a fraction of the price. I’ll definitely be stocking up before it’s all sold out,’ one wrote of the Pomegranate Noir fragrance.

‘Smells exspensive, a dupe for Jo Malone. Buy it you won’t regret it,’ a second agreed.

‘Smells divine and lingers all day. Sweet but not sickly,’ another swooned over the Velvety Rose spray.

The perfumes are available to buy online now but the Aldi website warns that hundreds have been sold in the past few hours – meaning you need to hurry if you want a bottle of your own.

Buy online today and they’ll be despatched on March 7. Alternatively, head into your local Aldi and pick one up off the Specialbuys shelves, while they stick around.

Once they’re gone we’ll be counting down the days until there’s a re-release!