Aldi has launched the perfect summer ice cream maker for just £29 online, that promises to make delicious ice cream in just 15-25 minutes and it’s selling fast.

With summer finally on the way, Aldi is providing us with all the hot day essentials from a £30 pizza maker, to cooling bedding. Now they’ve dropped the ultimate gadget for summer fun – an ice cream maker for a bargain price.

What better way to enjoy the hot weather than with Aldi’s new Ambiano Ice Cream Maker for just £29.99

It’s incredibly easy to use and you can create the perfect soft serve ice cream in 15-25 minutes. It also has a detachable bowl which you simply pop in the freezer for 24 hours, before letting your ice-cream maker whip up your favourite flavours, creating the ultimate cooling treat.

Ambiano Ice Cream Maker

You could try your hand at your own mint chocolate chip ice cream or, mix up your very own chocolate sundae, the possibilities are endless. Did we also mention that the mixer is the cutest shade of mint green?

Aldi’s summer essentials don’t end with their ice cream maker, they’re also selling the Ambiano Hot Dog Maker, and yes, it’s as cool as it sounds.

This Hot Dog Maker toasts both your buns and hot dogs simultaneously! And for just £14.99 it’s the perfect gadget for impromptu barbecues.

Ambiano Hot Dog Toaster

The nifty foodie gadget can cook two hot dogs and two buns at the same time, and has a removable case for easy cleaning. It also has five heat settings so you can cook your food however you like it. We all know someone who likes their hot dogs on the crispy side!

Ambiano Popcorn Maker View Deal at Aldi

The Ambiano popcorn maker is also a bargain for any popcorn lover, for just £14.99 you can make a healthy and tasty treat, no oil needed. Ideal for a movie night, or a get-together with friends.

It’s quick and easy to use, with Aldi promising you’ll get that “movie theatre experience on your sofa”.

Happy popping!