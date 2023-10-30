12 best perfume advent calendars 2023: From Armani and YSL to Molton Brown and Ted Baker
The best perfume advent calendars will count you down to Christmas with a new scent every day. Here, our beauty writer rounds up her top picks.
The best perfume advent calendars will get you in the festive spirit. And the Christmas period is about surrounding yourself with wonderful and mood-boosting things, after all.
If you're someone who's in the market for a new long-lasting perfume, or perhaps you're looking for one of the best perfume dupes to test out, then you've come to the right place. This round-up of the best perfume advent calendars contains everything from classic scents and new releases to designer buys, which promise to impress the whole family this festive season.
Offering some of the best perfumes of all time, this selection is bursting with everything from luxury and decadent scents to light-weight everyday perfumes. No matter what your scent preference is, there's a gorgeous perfume waiting for you behind a countdown door this Christmas.
Best perfume advent calendars 2023
Best showstopper perfume advent calendar
RRP: £186.90 | Worth: £295
No matter your age, Christmas should be filled with magic. And this Rituals Advent Calendar is here to add a sprinkling of surprise to every morning, with 24 gifts waiting to be discovered. Possibly one of the most aesthetically pleasing calendars we've seen, this doubles up as a Christmas ornament too as it comes with LED lights that illuminate the houses which hold your beauty treats. Offering you five home, body and hair fragrances, including The Ritual of Mehr Hair & Body Mist, The Ritual of Karma Refreshing Spray and Savage Garden Home Perfume, this is one of the best perfume advent calendars this year.
Best full-size products perfume advent calendar
RRP: £270 | Worth: £442
Countdown to the most exciting time of the year with another one of the best perfume advent calendars of the season. Eco-friendly and designed to last, this advent calendar is composed of 12 full-size products and 12 miniatures in fragrance, makeup & skincare. Behind each door is a beauty gift that oozes luxury and is universally flattering for all, plus fragrances that are both timeless and elegant. Best-selling scents SI eau de parfum, My Way eau de parfum and Acqua Di Gioia are all waiting for you - and are guaranteed to suit every fragrance preference.
Best body are perfume advent calendar
RRP: £210 | Worth: £309
The Molton Brown advent calendar never disappoints and this year is no exception. Bursting with 24 icons, this is one of the best perfume advent calendars for 2023, containing a mix of full-size, travel minis and six glorious fragrances. The perfume options inside include eau de parfums Flora Luminare, Re-charge Black Pepper and Tobacco Absolute, in addition to eau de toilette formulas of Orange & Bergamot, Coastal Cypress & Sea Fennel and Fiery Pink Pepper. The 2023 Advent Calendar is beautifully designed too, and uses 100% recycled materials.
Best designer labels perfume advent calendar
RRP: £365 | Worth: Over £187
Packed with over 15 utterly delicious mini perfumes, this has to be one of the best perfume advent calendars of the year. Not only does it contain fragrances for the whole family, but also some skincare goodies too. Included aresome classic, luxury and bestselling iconic miniature fragrances from Hugo Boss, Diesel, Mugler, Paco Rabanne and Marc Jacobs. Included in sizes 4ml to 15ml, it’s the ideal gift for those who love scents or are looking for their next fragrance purchase and want to try out some options before buying.
Best makeup perfume advent calendar
RRP: £250 | Worth: Over £419
Chock-full of mesmerizing surprises from its iconic range, this ensemble makes for the perfect gift to treat the beauty lover in your life. Combining all the brand's best-selling beauty products including eight lipsticks, two mascaras and six iconic fragranc