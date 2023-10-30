12 best perfume advent calendars 2023: From Armani and YSL to Molton Brown and Ted Baker

The best perfume advent calendars will get you in the festive spirit. And the Christmas period is about surrounding yourself with wonderful and mood-boosting things, after all.

If you're someone who's in the market for a new long-lasting perfume, or perhaps you're looking for one of the best perfume dupes to test out, then you've come to the right place. This round-up of the best perfume advent calendars contains everything from classic scents and new releases to designer buys, which promise to impress the whole family this festive season.

Offering some of the best perfumes of all time, this selection is bursting with everything from luxury and decadent scents to light-weight everyday perfumes. No matter what your scent preference is, there's a gorgeous perfume waiting for you behind a countdown door this Christmas.

Looking to stock up on your fragrance collection? Here's what to expect from Black Friday perfume deals in 2023

Best perfume advent calendars 2023

Why you can trust GoodTo. Our experienced Consumer Editor & parent reviewers spend hours testing products to help you make the best choice. Find out how we test and review products.