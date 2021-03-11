28 perfume dupes that smell just like designer scents

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

2These perfume dupes are here to revolutionise your fragrance-buying habits.

Just like the cheap candles that have changed our attitudes to pricey purchases, these fragrance dupes smell exactly like the real thing but often come at more than half the cost – without any comprises on scent.

There are few things that give you the same boost of confidence as a spritz of your favourite perfume. But unfortunately, it sometimes comes with a price tag that we can’t always indulge in. If you’re anything like us, you’re always on the look out for an alternative to use day-to-day so you can save the real one for a special occasion.

But finding the perfect perfume dupe, where the difference between the cheap and expensive one isn’t obvious, can be difficult. We’ve done some digging and found the very best fragrance dupes from high street favourites like Zara and Aldi, which smell just like the designer brands.

27 perfume dupes that smell like designer scents

There are cheap perfume dupes on sale for the likes of Chanel, Jo Malone, Chloé, Dior, Marc Jacobs and more for a reason. You will not believe how similar these dupes can be, considering they smell very similar and cost much less.

1. NUXE Sun Fragrant Water, £12.50

Smells like: Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess, £44

This gorgeous summer scent will have you feeling as if you’re on the beach, even if you only make it to the back garden. Expect sweet notes of orange, while coconut and tiare flowers add accords of sensuality and vanilla and musk create a heady finish.

SHOP NOW: NUXE Sun Fragrant Water, £12.50

2. Marks and Spencer True Red Eau de Toilette, £12.50

Smells like: Hugo Boss Deep Red 90ml, £33

So much cheaper but just as orangey and earthy – even the name sounds the same!

These spicy scents are very much night-time perfumes – the slimmer M&S bottle is the ideal size for popping in your handbag.

SHOP NOW: Marks and Spencer True Red Eau de Toilette, £12.50

3. Avon Eve Truth, £14

Smells like: Marc Jacobs Daisy 50ml, £58

Marc Jacobs’ Daisy fragrance has become a modern icon, rivalling the likes of Chanel and Jo Malone favourites. But now beauty service Avon has come out with their own fragrance dupe and it smells exactly like it – for a quarter of the price.

Mixed by renowned French perfumer Laurent Le Guernec, who actually worked with Marc Jacobs to create their scent Splash Rain, the fragrance features notes of amber, gardenia, peony, and cedarwood for deep but feminine scent.

This has to be one of our favourite cheap perfumes.

SHOP NOW: Avon Eve Truth 50ml, £14

4. The Essence Vault Fragrances No. 42, £24.95

Smells like: Georgio Armani Sì, £81

The Essence Vault has some incredible cheap perfume dupes but this is one of our favourites. With top notes of cassis, middle notes of rose and base notes of vanilla and patcholi, it’s very similar to the scent of Giorgio Armani’s famous Sì perfume.

It’s just under £25 for 100ml, so a huge saving compared to the £81 price tag on the original perfume.

SHOP NOW: The Essence Vault Fragrances No. 42

5. Bodycare Black Addiction, £2.99

Smells like: Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium, £92

In the Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, one user noted how this £2.99 perfume from Bodycare, a store found online and in various locations in the North East, the North West, Yorkshire and the Humber, the West and East Midlands, Scotland, Wales and the South West, smells just like YSL’s designer scent, Black Opium – sold for almost 30x the price!

The packaging looks similar too, so you’ll be able to fool just about anyone…

Available in store.

6. Poundland Black Dust, £1

Smells like: Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium 90ml, £92

Another brilliant perfume dupes option inspired by designer YSL’s rock’n’roll perfume, Black Dust by Poundland has heavy notes of coffee, pink pepper, orange blossom and cedar.

Just like the real thing right down to the packaging but at only £1, it’s a tiny fraction of the price.

Available in store.

7. Poundland Sensuous Rose, £1

Smells like: Roses de Chloé 50ml, £62

It seems like everything’s coming up roses as there’s another winning fragrance from Poundland.

This time it’s a take on Chloé’s Parisian gardens-infused perfume, Roses de Chloé. Sensuous Rose mirrors the luxury scent’s notes of (you’ve guessed it…) roses, with hints of magnolia and white musk.

Available in store.

8. Lidl Suddenly Madame Glamour, £3.99

Smells like: Chanel Coco Mademoiselle 35ml, £57

Everybody loves a bit of Chanel and one of the brand’s most iconic fragrances has to be the Coco Mademoiselle.

With its blend of citrusy notes that open up into sweet florals and deep musks the spritz has become a cult classic.

And now bargain supermarket Lidl is selling a bottle that customers claim smells exactly the same as the French perfume house’s version – Lidl is full of brilliant perfume dupes.

Suddenly Madame Glamour uses a number of the same notes including, patchouli, tonka bean, vetiver, rose ylang-ylang and a number of citrusses to give the same feminine aroma as the Chanel favourite.

Available in store.

9. Aldi 5th Element Eau De Toilette, £6.99

Smells like: Chanel No5 100ml, £113

As cheap perfumes go, this one is a winner.

Emulating the iconic perfume that sits on the dressing tables of women the world over, Aldi’s newest fragrance is made up of notes of rose and jasmine like its inspiration, to give it the classic womanly scent that is instantly recognisable.

Available in store.

10. Aldi Feminine Eau De Toilette, £6.99

Smells like: Chanel Coco Mademoiselle 50ml, £69

If you were looking for fragrance dupes to rival Chanel’s classic scents, this is another one that you’re going to want to snap up.

Chanel’s Coco Mademoiselle is a feminine classic, bought by those who want an expensive womanly scent without the strong aroma of the cult Chanel No5. With a woody and fruity fragrance, Aldi’s humble offering comes with the same expensive smell but without the hefty price tag. Win win!

Available in store.

11. Lidl Aura en Rose, £4.99

Smells like: Lancome La Vie Est Belle, 100ml £94

This bargain fragrance from the German supermarket has been compared to Lancome’s £89 La Vie Est Belle! When you can buy nearly 18 bottles of Lidl’s fragrance for the same price, you’d be silly not to try it!

Available in store.

12. Marks and Spencer Azure Breeze, £16

Smells like: D&G Light Blue 50ml, £42



Erm, we’re not just seeing double, we’re smelling double too, these fruity, cedar-rich scents are virtually indistinguishable -for big perfume dupes fans this is a classic.

If you loved Light Blue in the 90s, it’s totally worth reinvesting in a bottle of the M&S edition.

SHOP NOW: Marks and Spencer Azure Breeze, £16

13 – 16. Superdrug’s Layering Lab Body Mist Sprays, £3.49

Smells like: Paco Rabanne Olympéa, £80, Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium, £92 and Mugler Alien, £91

Superdrug shoppers have been raving about the brand’s Layering Lab body mist range on Twitter and many have compared them to some big fragrance brands. The Blossom body spray has notes of fresh rose and jasmine and has been likened to the popular Thierry Mugler fragrance, Alien.

The Exotic body mist has been compared to Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium and the Paradise scent is said to smell just like Paco Rabanne’s Olympéa. Each body mist is 100ml and costs just £3.49, so not only are the bottles much bigger than the perfumes, they are a lot cheaper too!

SHOP NOW: Superdrug’s Layering Lab Body Mist Sprays, £3.49

17. The Essence Vault Fragrances No. 27, £24.95

Smells like: Paco Rabanne Lady Million, £82

These two fragrances have base notes of patchouli, honey and amber. It’s a warming scent that surrounds you, with fresh top notes of orange blossom, Arabian jasmine, raspberry and neroli also present. The original fragrance is Paco Rabanne’s Lady Million, famous for its gold diamond bottle.

While this dupe comes in much simpler packaging, it smells very similar for less than £25 for 100ml.

SHOP NOW: The Essence Vault Fragrances No. 27

18. Aldi’s Pomegranate Luxury Eau De Toilette, £5.99

Smells like: Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Cologne, £88

If you’re a fan of Jo Malone fragrances but not of their steep prices and are looking for cheap perfumes instead, you might want to stop by Aldi and get yourself one of their new Luxury Eau De Toilette.

They launched three scents including Lime, Basil & Madarian and Freesia & Pear, but it’s the Pomegranate that’s said to be inspired by Jo Malone’s Pomegrante Noir Cologne.

Costing less than £6, we think these fragrance dupes are worth a try…

Available in store.

19. Lidl Suddenly Madame Glamour, £3.99

Smells like: Chanel Coco Mademoiselle 35ml, £49

In sniff-tests, Lidl’s incredibly cheap perfume often beats Chanel – and at one-tenth of the price of the high-end scent, you can definitely afford to pop it in your trolley.

Available in store.

20. Primark Pomegranate & Black Tea, £8

Smells like: Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Cologne 30ml, £88

Primark might not have been your first thought when you considered looking for frangrance dupes, but shoppers swear that this £8 bottle bears a striking resemblance to Jo Malone’s rich, fruity fragrance.

At a tenth of the price for the same amount, it’s certainly worth a go…

Available in store.

21. Milton Lloyd Hawaii, £5

Smells like: Chloé 30ml, £45

The packaging of these two light, feminine scents is very different, but inside the bottle, the smell is remarkably similar – clean, floral, and very wearable.

We get our Milton Lloyd perfumes from their website, but you should look out for them in local discount stores too.

SHOP NOW: Milton Lloyd Hawaii, £6

22. Next Just Pink, £8

Smells like: Ralph Lauren Romance 50ml, £36.28

Both these scents have a rich, rosy base that suits almost every woman – and from a distance, you couldn’t tell the packaging apart either…

SHOP NOW: Next Just Pink 50ml, £8

23. Next Cashmere, £8

Smells like: Estée Lauder Sensuous Nude 50ml, £37

These pretty, powdery perfumes have a comparable luxurious, musky base – the bottles are equally lovely and we had a hard time telling the scents apart too.

We could, however, see a definitely difference in the price…

SHOP NOW: Next Cashmere, £8

24. Zara Rose, £7.99

Smells like: Dior J’adore 30ml, £46.50

Okay, so the Zara product won’t look quite as impressive on your dressing table, but on the skin, it really is almost the same thing, for a fraction of the price.

SHOP NOW: Zara Rose 100ml, £7.99

25. Milton Lloyd Stars, £5

Smells like: Thierry Mugler Alien 30ml, £39

Thierry Mugler might have the edge design-wise, but we can’t believe the Milton Lloyd version costs less than a fiver.

It smells pretty much identical and you’ll get just as many compliments when you’re wearing it!

SHOP NOW: Milton Lloyd Stars, £5

26. Next Gold, £8 (was £12)

Smells like: Yves Saint Laurent Cinema 50ml, £27.99

These gorgeous gold perfumes are just as Oscar-worthy as each other, and once you’ve sprayed them on, you’ll have trouble telling them apart. One of the most uncanny perfume dupes out there!

Amber-led and full of blossom, either will smell great on your skin – it’s just that one costs twice as much as the other.

The choice is yours…

SHOP NOW: Next Gold, £8

27. B&M Arome Mandarin, Lime & Basil, £4.99

Smells like: Jo Malone Lime, Basil & Mandarin 30ml, £94

Jo Malone’s signature scent will set you back nearly £100 but now high street bargain store B&M have released their own copycat fragrance dupes products.

This fresh, zingy fragrance is perfect to wear for everyday and at that price you can use as much as you want of this fabulous perfume dupe without the worry of having to replace an expensive bottle.

Available in store.

28. B&M Arome Oriental Pomegranate, £4.99

Video of the Week

Smells like: Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir 30ml, £94

Another Jo Malone inspired fragrance from the B&M Arome collection is the Oriental Pomegranate.

This 100ml bottle will leave you smelling of dark fruits like raspberries and plum with a hint of spice.

This scent is perfect to wear for an evening out.

Available in store.

Which one of our top perfume dupes is your favourite?