Aldi is selling an outdoor electric grill for less than £35 and it’s going FAST

When Aldi releases a brand new electric grill for just £35, you know summer is on the way.

Aldi has the perfect grill for all you BBQ fans out there, and it’s only £35! The Ambiano grill is a fantastic summer addition because it can be used almost everywhere.

Well, we all know that there’s a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks, with warmer weather, longer days, and news of outdoor meetings resuming in just days – in line with the government’s roadmap out of lockdown.

Barbecues are back on the cards from March 29th with the rule of six coming back for when we meet outside.

Aldi’s Ambiano Electric Grill comes with wind protection, extra side trays for plates and utensils, and a ‘keep warm’ rack. It also has a non-stick coating which eliminates the need for scrubbing!

Aldi’s fast-selling grill boasts an array of exciting features as the product description reads, ‘Just what you need for cooking up a whole array of foods, the non-stick coating on the grill will result in your food containing less fat, while the integrated tray will catch any excess oils. Alongside this, the Electric Grill features a thermostat with automatic switch off and overheat protection.’

No need to order ahead because the grill is available online and in stores. With spring on the way, we expect this grill to continue to sell out, so if you want one, you’d better act fast!

Aldi’s Gardenline BBQ Pizza Oven has just added to that good news, as the £39.99 appliance is well worth including in your post lockdown garden get-together.

The swanky pizza oven connects to your grill and uses the heat to heat up your homemade pizza. It is suitable for both gas and charcoal grills. This portable device comes with two carry handles and can cook pizzas up to 12 inches in just ten minutes. Perfect for making sourdough pizza at home.

It also comes with a three-year warranty and an easy-to-clean stainless steel interior. The most difficult decision you’ll have to make after purchasing this BBQ add-on is which toppings to serve.