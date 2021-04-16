We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi shoppers are set to face long delays to some of its upcoming Specialbuys items after the low-cost supermarket released a full list of products affected.

Aldi has warned shoppers to expect several weeks of delays to some of its Specialbuys products as a result of the knock-on effect of the six-day long Suez canal blockage last month.

Bosses of the German-based budget supermarket made the announcement on its Facebook page where it declared, ‘We’re sorry, the Specialbuys you’re looking for may have been delayed due to current events,’ before issuing a list of the items promised would be affected.

It comes after shoppers were snapping up its stunning Rattan furniture collection and after its garden furniture sold out in minutes.

But there are still some items coming through, such as cycling helmets, hydration, and sports rucksacks, garden planters, and storage plus a pressure washer.

It’s not the first time there have been delays to Aldi shoppers specialbuy, earlier this year shoppers were warned of a shortage due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. And this latest delay is thought to be largely down to the unprecedented six-day shut down of the busy trading Suez Canal, when the Ever Given ship got stuck and had to be freed by salvage teams who managed to finally release the vessel on 29th March.

But the after-effects are expected to be felt as the container ship getting stuck had clogged one of the world’s most vital waterways and halted billions of dollars a day in maritime commerce.

At the time it raised fears of extended delays, goods shortages, and rising costs for consumers added to the strain on the shipping industry already under pressure from the coronavirus pandemic.

And now those delays are coming to fruition. Among the items to be affected by the delays are some of the baby supplies and cycling stock.

Full list of Aldi shoppers Specialbuy items facing a delay: