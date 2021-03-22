We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi is selling a stunning rattan furniture range and everything is under £200.

The low-cost supermarket is giving home retailer B&M a run for its money by offering shoppers stylish pieces of rattan furniture as part of its new online range.

It comes after its popular velvet scalloped bed went on sale and its stunning scalloped pet bed , which was also selling fast.

Give your bedroom a makeover with the range of on-trend furniture featuring key pieces including the new Rattan bed (available in Double – £149.99, or King- £179.99, online only) or the Rattan style wardrobe (£129.99, online only), Chest of Drawers (£99.99, online only), Dressing Table (£99.99, online only) and Bedside Table (£44.99, online only).

These new pieces will upgrade bedrooms, giving them a natural, relaxed feel to help shoppers dream of sunnier times.

Aldi Rattan bedroom collection

The bed frame is rustic yet sophisticated and features a fabulous headboard and sturdy frame. Please note: Mattress not included.

Meanwhile, the matching bedside table has plenty of storage for those by the bedside essentials, so why not update your bedroom décor with this gorgeous piece.

Or if you’re looking for a new glamorous place to apply makeup, then this Rattan dressing table and stool set (pictured below) would look stunning.

Aldi Rattan dressing table – £99.99

Plus if you want the full matching furniture set, there’s a Rattan wardrobe with plenty of storage for all your outfits, it comes with two doors and has spacious storage.

Plus a matching Rattan chest of drawers for the ultimate storage solution.

And shoppers are already loving the new pieces. One fan tagged a friend and wrote, ‘Look at this new furniture that aldi are releasing’, another put, ‘Feel like this is a bit of you’ and the friend replied, ‘It definitely is, just need a room for it’.

Most of the Aldi Rattan furniture range comes with a three-year warranty. But the items will not be available down the middle aisle as they are all online-only pieces, with an extra charge for home delivery.