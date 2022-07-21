Aldi shoppers race to snap up Chicco bedside crib for a bargain price!

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Aldi's latest Special Buy is the super popular Chicco Next 2 Me bedside crib - and it's cheaper than we've found it at any other retailer.

Shoppers are in a frenzy trying to get their hands on one and Aldi reports that they're selling fast. More than 30 have been bought in the past 24 hours and there were 60 people looking at it online when we clocked it this morning.

Chicco Next2Me Bedside Crib

(opens in new tab) Chicco Next2Me bedside crib - £129.99 (opens in new tab) This popular bedside crib attaches securely to your bed frame so you can co-sleep safely with your baby. You can also close the side panel and use it as a standalone crib. It has multiple height settings to fit your bed and a recline feature to help soothe reflux and congestion, plus it's suitable for travel use.

The latest model of this bedside crib retails at £249 so if you want to pick up a premium co-sleeper without spending that much money - and save £120 - this is a deal not to be missed.

This is a slightly older model than the Chicco Next2me Magic 2 Crib which we recently reviewed for our guide to the best bedside cribs (opens in new tab).

A great choice for parents who want to co-sleep safely with their baby, the Chicco Next2Me Bedside Crib attaches to your bed frame using the harness supplied so the crib is safely secured right beside you. It has six different height settings so you can find the perfect fit for your bed. The side panel zips down so you can use it as a side-sleeper with your baby within arm's reach, or zip up the side and use it as a standalone crib. You can also tilt the angle of the crib to help soothe babies with reflux and congestion.

It's also a brilliant buy for holidays as it comes with its own travel bag so it's easy to transport. The legs have wheels and brakes so it's easy to move the crib from room to room for daytime naps beyond the bedroom.

(Image credit: Chicco)

The same model is available for the same price from Amazon (opens in new tab) but it's the less popular 'sand' colourway while the grey version (opens in new tab) that Aldi is currently stocking for £129 is still £155 at Amazon, making this Aldi Specialbuy a steal.

Aldi shoppers have rated this product the full 5 stars, with one customer calling it a 'lovely' item. 'I bought this for my daughter who is expecting her first baby,' she wrote. 'It’s just what she wanted - good quality and sturdy. We are very pleased with it.'

'So happy with this,' wrote another Aldi customer. 'Value for money. It came earlier than they said it would. Happy customer.'

And a third Aldi shopper added: 'Good service. Best price for this. Delivery was good - came a day earlier than said on the tracking.'

What days are Aldi Specialbuys?

Aldi Specialbuys are offers on a range of cool and quirky quality products. New deals launch every Thursday and Sunday and the items cover all kinds of interests from parenting products and outdoor furniture to camping accessories and sports kit.

You can order Aldi Specialbuys online up to a week in advance before the item goes on sale in-store. Delivery is free on orders over £30 and returns are also free.

More Aldi Specialbuy deals for parents