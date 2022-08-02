This Aldi wooden kitchen is the perfect Christmas gift for kids

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Aldi is selling an adorably cute little toy wooden kitchen - along with several other gorgeous wooden toys - and they're the perfect pressies to pop away for Christmas.

Aldi wooden toys are brilliant value for money but you have to be quick to snap up the Specialbuy bargains before they sell out. And right now there are loads of bargains on toys (opens in new tab) of all kinds at Aldi, from paddling pools (opens in new tab) to trampolines (opens in new tab).

If you're a fan of wooden toys (opens in new tab) or have a little one who loves pretend play and can't get enough of copying what they see you do in the kitchen, you'll be delighted to know that Aldi is selling a super-cute wooden kitchen for just £24.99 with lots of kitchen accessories included.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Little Town Small Wooden Toy Kitchen

(opens in new tab) Little Town Small Wooden Toy Kitchen, £24.99 | Aldi (opens in new tab)

The Aldi wooden kitchen is the perfect Christmas or birthday pressie for tots aged 3+ who love pretending to cook up a storm in the kitchen. A wooden kitchen is a brilliant play item for helping to develop social skills ahead of starting school and at just £24.99, this is an absolute bargain!



The Little Town Small Wooden Toy Kitchen from the Aldi wooden toys range has hobs with clicking dials and a clock with moving hands. It's suitable for children aged 3 years and above, and it's the ideal wooden toy to help little ones develop their social skills as they prepare a delicious meal for their favourite teddies and dolls - or for you, if you're lucky!

(Image credit: Aldi)

Available for pre-order today, the Little Town Small Wooden Toy Kitchen features an oven with a working door, as well as hobs with dials that click when you turn them - for that all-important sense of realism during playtime.

There's also a kitchen clock with moving hands - a useful feature when it comes to learning how to tell the time.

You get lots of cute cooking accessories along with the Aldi wooden kitchen, including a pot and a saucepan with lids and utensils, so little ones will have everything they need for hours of absorbing kitchen play.

As wooden kitchens go, this one is particularly compact (76 x 36 x 23cm) which is a bonus as it won't take up a huge amount of space in your home. And at £24.99 it's a serious bargain compared to the price of other wooden toys and play kitchens.

The Little Town Small Wooden Toy Kitchen is one of many incredible Aldi Specialbuy deals on offer right now, while stocks last.

We particularly love this Little Town Wooden Churro Maker (opens in new tab), this Little Town Wooden Popcorn Machine (opens in new tab), and this Little Town Wooden Shopping Basket (opens in new tab), all priced at just £12.99 each. You could stock up on all four wooden play items for less than £65 and make a little one's eyes light up on Christmas morning - without breaking the bank to do so!