We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amazon is selling giant bean bag chairs that are almost identical to John Lewis’ £85 version – for a fraction of the price.

The online retail giant is helping shoppers get their gardens summer-ready and one purchase that is suitable for all the family are these comfy bean bag chairs – an easy way to make your garden look nice on a budget.

You can never have too much seating when following the roadmap out of lockdown , which includes the rule of six in gardens, so this seating is perfect for socially distanced gatherings around your B&M fire pit.

Amazon Beautiful Highback Bean Bag Chair

Stylish and comfy outdoor seating, perfect for garden get togethers this summer – and £55 cheaper than a John Lewis version. View at Amazon

Perfect for adults and children alike, the Beautiful Highback Beanbag chair on sale on Amazon are hugely popular, having received a whopping 1,400 reviews and it costs just £29.99 – which is £55 cheaper than the John Lewis super similar version.

The bean bag chairs are described as ‘high quality, versatile, water-resistant’ while giving users ‘style and comfort’ with their ‘perfect size fit’ With a maximum height of 90cm and max-width of 75cm they are the perfect size for kids of all shapes and sizes and also only take up 1 metre sq of floor space, therefore, can fit in perfectly with your current furniture.

They come in 11 vibrant colours that will complement any outdoor decor.

Among the comments left by happy shoppers include one which reads, ‘Really good value for money. These are great quality. Perfect for kids but also comfortable for smaller adults too.’

Another put, ‘The bean bags are plump and great shape. Material lovely quality and stitched well. Will be great for summer in the garden. Excellent value, now bought 3 and would highly recommend,’ and a third added, ‘I love the colour choice. Well made and so comfortable to use. I bought one for each of the kids and think I might get one for me!’

Meanwhile, the pricier John Lewis version (H90 x W80 x D90cm) is described online as a ‘comfy, teardrop-shaped bean bag’ that is made from ‘hardwearing polyester, so it’s resistant to fading and can be used both indoors and out.’

There’s hardly any difference in the products – so much so that the best difference is the price so if you need to cater for more children then the cheaper option will enable you to snap more seats up.