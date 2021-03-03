We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

B&M is selling an incredible range of fire pits for less than £100.

B&M is selling an incredible range of outdoor fire pits and log burners which are perfect for warming up ahead of the spring nights.

Forget Aldi’s £50 lamp, budget retailer B&M is helping shoppers spruce up their outdoor spaces by adding some warmth to their gardens with a log burner or fire pit.

If you want to recreate the iconic Love Island look to your garden, all you need to do is swing by your local B&M store to see the range of fire pit styles available.

With the roadmap out of lockdown just around the corner, many will be planning how they can socialise with a group of six outdoors – and while the warm summer nights are a few months away yet – there’s something that can help keep you warm outdoors. And some shoppers are already getting their garden’s pre-summer ready.

It comes after B&M brought its sell-out egg chair back, simply fire up the wood on one of these log burners or toast some marshmallows on one of the many fire pit designs.

One shopper couldn’t believe the prices and took to Instagram to share a snap of the Vermont fire pit and captioned it, ‘I can’t believe this is only £90!!’

Here are some of the items on sale in-store as part of the B&M fire pit range, priced from low to highest:

Rimmi Clay Chiminea, £35

If you want a classic look that’s not going to burn a hole in your wallet, then this bargain log burner is a great option. It measures approximately 70cm high and is bound to sell out quickly.

Atlanta Square Fire Pit, £50

Help break the chill in the evenings, this fire pit has a handy trim so you can perch your drinks on the side while relaxing to the crackling sounds of the flames. It has a strong and sturdy metal construction, and features a steel mesh guard and a fire stick.

Chicago Fireball Pit, £57

Simple to set up, this stylish fire pit is ideal for creating a relaxing atmosphere in your garden. It comes complete with a fire stick, too

Tuscany Bronze Effect Fire Pit, £60

The strong & sturdy metal construction is easy to set up and features a stunning brushed bronze effect, with a fire stick included.

Miami Mesh Log Burner, £60

This will warm up your outdoor space in no time, making it easy for you and your guests, lockdown restrictions permitting, to relax in the evenings.

Vermont fire pit, £90

Add some warmth and atmosphere to your garden with this fabulous Vermont Fire Pit. Ideal for hosting parties or relaxing outdoor in the evenings. The Fire Pit features a strong concrete look with a steel mesh guard & log grate, with a fire stick included.

The B&M fire pit range is available in-store shopping only but you can browse the different styles online.