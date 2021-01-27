We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Apparently one in three Brits have booked a 2021 getaway but is it safe to book a holiday in 2021?

The Covid vaccines have finally shown us the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, but there’s still no confirmation from the government as to when lockdown will end and what the rules will be like in the different tiers when restrictions do start to lift.

Plus, there’s a highly transmissible new coronavirus variant currently pushing Covid cases in the UK to record highs and this has resulted in new lockdown travel rules, restricting movement both into and out of the country.

Despite this, new research from Hitachi Personal Finance shows that Brits still feel optimistic about travel, with 16% of people having booked foreign holidays for this year and a further 18% booking a break in the UK.

So is it safe to book a holiday in 2021? Here is what the experts think…

Is it safe to book a holiday in 2021?

The government have warned against booking a holiday for the time being, with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab saying it was “too early” for people to be booking summer breaks abroad in 2021.

Speaking to LBC radio he said: “The rules now are very clear that people shouldn’t be travelling domestically, or certainly internationally, unless there are very exceptional reasons. I’m afraid until we’re in a position to give the reassurance, I think it’s very difficult to plan.”

“The measures that we’ve just put in place…we’re doing this to protect the NHS as it’s still coming under immense pressure and to protect our vaccine rollout.”

The Health Secretary Matt Hancock reiterated this warning, saying that restrictions to curb the spread of the virus will stay in place for some time as admissions to hospital have now reached the highest they’d ever been. One Covid patient is being admitted to hospital in the UK every 30 seconds.

“We’re getting the virus under control. Together, I know that we can do it. And we’ve got to stick at it, and especially with our plans for all adults in the UK to be offered a Covid vaccine by September,” he said.

Matt Hancock also revealed that he is going to Cornwall for his summer holiday this year. He suggested that people should plan for a “great British summer” instead of looking abroad for holidays, as there’s still plenty of work to do on combatting the virus.

“I’m going to Cornwall.” He said, “And I have said before I think we’re going to have a great British summer. But we’ve got a lot of work to do between now and then.

“What we can do is see the line of sight to vaccinating everybody by September and anything before that would be a bonus. As the foreign secretary said yesterday, we’re driving this as fast as we possibly can.”

Should I book a holiday abroad in 2021?

Over the last month, coach and tour operators have seen a huge spike in holiday bookings from people over 50. Industry experts have suggested this is to do with ‘vaccine confidence’, as the rollout of the Pfizer vaccine and Oxford vaccine has largely been a success since it started. In the UK, almost 5 million people have now been vaccinated with this number expected to increase to 15 million by the middle of February.

However, while you might be keen to book a holiday in 2021 while prices are at their lowest, experts warn that booking this early could be a mistake:

“Anyone hoping to get away for a foreign holiday this summer should hold on to their money and not book anything until the rules on travel are much clearer.” Lloyd Figgins, travel risk expert and chairman of the Travel Risk & Incident Prevention Group (TRIP).

“Some holiday companies and airlines still haven’t refunded passengers from holidays which were cancelled due to Covid-19 last year, so why would you give your money to companies when there’s no guarantee you will see it again. You will be far better keeping it safely in your bank account until you know you can travel to your chosen destination.

“It’s also worth bearing in mind that although the UK may relax travel restrictions, there’s a strong possibility that the EU may actually increase measures and this will include restrictions to our favourite holiday destinations. Despite tour operators claiming they are seeing a surge in bookings, the reality is that in these times, ten additional bookings a week would constitute a “surge”, given the lack of consumer confidence to travel overseas.

“Those who do decide to book a holiday should expect additional conditions attached to their booking, including being able to provide a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of travelling, having a vaccination certificate and being subject to additional testing on arrival at their destination.

“More and more tour operators and airlines are adopting the “no vaccination, no travel” approach, with Saga announcing yesterday that this would be implemented for all their cruises. It would also be wise to check what health services are available (or not) in your chosen destination, as this will vary greatly from country to country.”

Things to consider if you want to book a holiday this year

If you’re still interested in a foreign holiday for 2021, there are a couple of ways to mitigate the financial risks. Joel Kempson, insurance expert at money.co.uk says, “The coronavirus pandemic has made planning and booking a family holiday in 2021 a bit of a nightmare. In turn this has caused a rise in uncertainty around travel insurance and what you need to look out for to make sure you’re covered for while on holiday.

“With travel restrictions firmly in place and a strict ‘stay at home’ rule across the country, we’d recommend not planning a future holiday without purchasing travel insurance first, and checking that it covers you for coronavirus-related cancellations before purchasing it.

“Choose the best travel insurance at the best price for you by comparing policies from a variety of providers. Our travel insurance guide gives you all the important information needed before booking a holiday.”

Martin Nolan, consumer rights and travel insurance expert at SkyScanner, agrees. He says, “Travellers’ peace of mind needs to be the top priority for the industry and travel providers as they continue to navigate travel during a pandemic.

“There are a few ways travellers can protect their bookings. Purchasing a ‘flexible’ ticket, for example, could mean that you’re entitled to a free date or destination change if you should need it.”

Before you book a holiday, uou should also consider what the safety rules and travel restrictions might be in the country you want to visit and back here in the UK, too. At the time of writing, the UK government is considering implementing a compulsory quarantine scheme that would see travellers arriving in the country asked to pay up to £1,500 to isolate in an airport hotel for 10 days after landing. This is to stop the spread of coronavirus and Covid variants from people entering the country. The new quarantine system would be similar to the one that has been implemented in Australia since the start of the pandemic.

There also may be rules to consider in your intended holiday destination too. Such as having to show proof of having been vaccinated against Covid before you travel.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has confirmed that the country won’t be accepting international tourists again until 70% of their own citizens have had the jab. Seychelles, Cyprus, Estonia, Denmark and Poland, along with the UAE have said that they plan to encourage vaccinated individuals to visit, while those who are not vaccinated will have to comply with other strict regulations.

Is it safe to fly during the pandemic?

In terms of the risk of catching the virus while going on holiday, it looks like flying is a safer way to travel than you might think. According to a recent study from the Department of Defence and United Airlines, anyone wearing a mask is at a very low risk of catching Covid-19 on planes – even during packed out flights. The research involved mannequins placed around a plane and a mass infection of 280 million particles into the air, to signify around 1,000 coughs happening during the flight.

It showed that the aggressive air filtration and circulation systems on planes, which are in-built as standard, lead to Covid-19 particles being almost immediately dispersed. It would take a minimum of 54 hours, sitting next to someone with the virus, to be exposed to the infection.

These findings boost other research from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which concluded that the “risk of contracting the virus on board appears to be in the same category as being struck by lightning.”

It’s good news then for the travel industry and anyone wondering if it’s safe to book a holiday for 2021.

However, problems still occur when passengers land, as the essential safety take aways from the study were the face mask and superb ventilation systems on board. So, not wearing a mask, failing to social distance, self-isolate under UK rules or maintain good respiratory hygiene will still pass on the infection. It’s one of the reasons that some people have suggested wearing masks outside in some cases might be beneficial.