Amazon is selling seriously cosy yet ultra stylish velour loungewear sets that come in 14 different colours - and they're receiving heaps of five star reviews.

The online shopping giant stocks the two-piece Abollria Women’s Tracksuits in an unbelievable range, with each hoodie and jogger set costing less than £30.

With the third UK coronavirus lockdown in full swing, thousands of Brits are working from home or busy homeschooling their kids once more.

Working from home this winter of course means we have an excuse to revamp our indoor wardrobes, topping up on comfy yet stylish loungewear and tracksuits for keeping cosy indoors while we sit at our laptops.

Amazon Abollria Women’s Tracksuit

Amazon’s offering has done just the trick for loads of shoppers who have given the tracksuit set rave reviews after snapping them up.

They’re also available on next day delivery from Amazon Prime – and anyone can sign up for a free trial here.

The glam yet laid back outfits can be bought in just about any colour you could possibly want, from subtle grey, understated navy and classic black to girly pink, mature maroon and even vibrant multi coloured patterns.

The velour fabric is described as ‘comfortable, loose and thick’ and the sets are said to be perfect for ‘any occasion’.

The hooded top features a spacious kangaroo style pocket, perfect for stashing your essentials in as you hang around the house, while the high waisted jogger trousers have a drawstring tie and cuffed legs.

If you find yourself needing to head out of the house quickly, this loungewear won’t give away the fact you’ve been cosy indoors all day and can easily be styled with fresh white trainers and a long line coat for relaxed yet put together look.

One reviewer even dubbed it the perfect outfit for a trip to the airport, so we’ll be keeping that in mind for when jet set trips abroad are back on the cards!

‘Super cute, cosy, comfortable, fits like a glove,’ the reviewer penned.

‘I want this for around the house, but it’s absolutely lovely so ive changed my mind and going to wear it out during the day. it is going to be warm and cosy with a T shirt underneath and a quilted jacket or coat, fabulous!😍 I’m not the sort of person that wears or have worn tracksuits, but these are lovely 💗,’ added another impressed customer.

‘This lounge suit is so comfortable. I didn’t want to review this until I had washed it. I washed and tumble dried it with no shrinkage. My only advise is to wash it separately as it does bleed dye. Apart from that a very good buy and I have ordered another,’ a third chipped in, offering some handy laundry advice.