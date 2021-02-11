Amazon is selling incredible Yankee Candle bouquets for Valentine’s Day

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amazon is selling a range of gorgeous Yankee Candle and chocolate bouquets that are perfect for Valentine's Day.

If you are tired of giving the same old traditional red roses and heart-shaped chocolates to your lover, then look no further than Amazon this Valentine’s Day.

Amazon is offering an array of assorted Yankee Candle bouquets, and they are just as good as they sound.

Yankee Candles are renowned for their heavenly scents that fill the room with sweet and cosy smells, now you can buy them alongside faux flowers and your favourite chocolate in a beautiful bouquet at a bargain price.

The bouquets start from £36.95 and offer a choice of different selections. You can choose from a pink, white, red and purple faux flower bouquet with either Cadbury’s Heroes, Lindor, Ferro Rocher or Galaxy chocolate combined with sweet scented candle votives.

The classic candles available in the bouquets are Red Raspberry, Dried lavender and oak, Blush bouquet and Pink roses

Yankee Candle Selection Bouquet Gift Hamper

They are not only the perfect gift for a candle enthusiast but offer a tasty treat and the candles and flowers create the perfect ambience for Valentine’s evening.

They are already receiving rave reviews from delighted customers who have treated loved ones to the unique bouquet.

One wrote, ‘Got this for my wife for her birthday. It put me in her good books. She loved it. And the chocolates went down a treat too.’

Another customer said, ‘It came in a lovely box and was presented beautifully. The candles smell amazing and included 2 of my favourite scents. The range of chocolate was brilliant and I can safely say that this is a gift worth buying as anyone who shares the love for candles and chocolates will love it!‘

Yankee Candle Red Raspberry Large Jar Candle

Video of the Week

If you are not wanting the full bouquet, Amazon is also offering a large range of discounted Yankee candles with fantastic offers.

The Large Red Raspberry Jar is on offer for £19.99 and their bestselling Large Vanilla Cupcake is on sale for just £17.49 right now.

Yankee candles make for the perfect, more personalized gift, and won’t just last the day. The large candles can burn for up to 150 hours making them well worth the price.