Argos shoppers are obsessed with a £40 pizza oven which is just as good as a £250 version.

With Spring around the corner, Easter 2021 bank holiday weekend coming up and the government’s roadmap out of lockdown starting to be implemented across England, Brits are no doubt looking to update their outdoor spaces.

Argos Home Pizza Oven BBQ Topper With Paddle This Argos pizza oven is an epic bargain compared to others on the market. Costing just £40 this is an ultimate summer must-have for foodies!

With the warmer weather on the horizon, shoppers are getting summer ready and these bargain pizza ovens, being sold for just £40 by the catalogue shop, are getting them all fired up for a stone baked pizza.

The new Argos BBQ pizza topper oven sits on top of a coal or gas barbecue and allows you to create authentic stone-cooked pizza prepared at home from pizza dough. Or if you don’t want to make it from scratch then pick up a Zizzi pizza from Sainsbury’s and pop it straight in the pizza oven.

Made from steel with a pizza stone to retain the heat, the portable Pizza Oven quickly heats up ready to cook your Italian recipes in minutes, just like they cook them in Italy. Keep an eye on the heat with the thermometer and when the pizza is ready, lift it out on the pizza paddle provided. Fiorentina, Neapolitan, Margherita pizza anyone?

The oven comes with a one-year guarantee.

BBQ fans have been raving about the product on deals website HotUKDeals, where the price has been ranked as good as the market leader from premium brand Ooni.

One shopper wrote, ‘Always wanted a Ooni Pizza oven but put off by the price. This is much more reasonable.’

Another agreed and explained, ‘Pizza ovens of this type are usually £70-£150 depending on brand, wouldn’t surprise me to see this increase in price April/May when BBQ season starts and drop again later in the year. But at this moment in time price wise this is as good as I have seen.’

The Ooni pizza ovens start from upwards of £250 and are capable of reaching 400 degrees Celsius to cook the perfect pizza. The brand is taking orders for March and April 2021 on its website.

We desperately want to get our hands on one of these!