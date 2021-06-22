Our consumer editor gave these baby essentials five-stars in our tried and tested reviews – now they’re in the sale!

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We all know how expensive baby gear can be, with parents often daunted by prices associated with must-have products like breast-pumps, bottles, nappies and other everyday necessities. And that’s even before you get to the expense of toys and clothes.

Luckily for us, Amazon have released a number of MASSIVE discounts on baby gear essentials exclusively for Prime Day, giving us big brand products at a fraction of the normal price.

We’ve spotted three such products that GoodtoKnow’s consumer editor Heidi Scrimgeour has previously raved about, boasting up to 29% off for the next 48 hours only.

So whilst shopping for the big savings, consider adding these tried-and-tested (and now discounted) must-have baby essentials to your cart too…

Tommee Tippee All-in-One Advanced Electric Bottle and Pouch Food Warmer

As consumer editor, I had nothing but warm things to say about this product in our Tommee Tippee bottle warmer review – which you can snap up with a brilliant 24% saving this Amazon Prime Day.

“It’s our pick for the best premium bottle warmer,” I wrote at the time. “This bottle warmer heats breastmilk and formula to the perfect temperature in under four minutes, helping to preserve nutrients.”

This little wonder gadget is great for defrosting and warming pouches of frozen breastmilk with steam, automatically working out an optimum warming time with auto shut-off for safety. Additionally, you’ll find it fits most brands of bottles and baby food jars for when your little one starts weaning. Order today and benefit from the big discount.

Vtech 505603 Baby Walker

Save yourself a tenner on this brilliant baby walker this Prime Day and watch your little one wander (or wobble) with glee.

“We love the Vtech First Steps Baby Walker because it’s packed with engaging features that delight babies and toddlers alike, yet it’s light enough for little cruisers to steer around the room with confidence,” is what we had to say in our top-rated Vtech review. “It’s specifically designed to support your baby’s development from six months.”

The light-up buttons, shape sorter, gears, animal buttons, and play phone will be enough to keep your tiny tot busy, whilst also helping to strengthen their core and support their balance.

This is the perfect present for a baby’s first birthday or Christmas – we think you’d be silly not to invest whilst available at this great price.

Elvie Pump Single Silent Wearable Breast Pump with App

VIEW ON AMAZON – £249 £211.65 (Apply a 15% voucher and save 37.35)

It’s not often I call a baby product “a game-changer” – but my Elvie Wearable Breast Pump review reached exactly that conclusion. This is one of my all-time favorite items of baby gear for busy mums.

“If you’re looking for a versatile breast pump that will allow you to express breastmilk quickly and easily whilst carrying on with your life, look no further,” is what I wrote when we reviewed, and I stand by that.

Pop this clever gadget inside your bra and leave it to get on with the job of pumping your milk without even a whisper of noise. The accompanying app is great for monitoring your milk volume, and even lets you control the device from your phone remotely. How clever is that?!

Also, Amazon Prime members can benefit from a fabulous 15% off voucher this Prime Day, saving themselves a MASSIVE £37.35. Make sure you add to basket before it sells out.

Medela Freestyle Flex Double Electric Breast Pump

VIEW ON AMAZON – £349 £262.49 (SAVE £87.50)

This pump hasn’t yet featured in any of our buying guides, but I had to include it in this round-up of the best Prime Day deals on baby gear essentials because it’s Medela’s most advanced breast pump yet. The innovative Freestyle Flex pump is lightweight and simple to use, and features smart technology which connects to the MyMedela app, to help you track your pumping progress and patterns.

It easily charges via USB, providing up to two hours on a single charge – ideal for flexibly fitting into a busy mum’s life. It comes with a unique oval-shaped breast shield that offers a truly personal fit for mums. Best of all, the soft and flexible rim is clinically proven to get 11% more milk.

If you go for this breast pump while it’s at such an incredible price, snap up the Medela Women’s Easy Expression Bustier while you’re at it to help make expressing breastmilk even easier. It’s down from £25 to £22.99 for Prime Day!

