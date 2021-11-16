We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Benefit Black Friday deals have already started, ready for you to stock up and save big on your favourite products and stand-out gift sets as the festive season approaches.

Black Friday 2021 is fast approaching and it seems some of the best deals have already begun to kick off. For anyone looking to get the best deals on Black Friday this year the wait is almost over as retailers across the world begin to unveil their latest discounts, including Amazon’s early Black Friday deals. And if you’re looking to stock up on some old favourites and treat the beauty lovers in your life, then the Benefit Black Friday deals are well worth checking out.

Simply enter their handy discount code, ADDTOBAG, at checkout and Benefit customers can get 25% off orders over £60 and an even more exciting 30% off if they spend over £100, with 20% site-wide, aside from seasonal exclusions.

Hoola Matte Bronzer, Benefit, £27.50

Available in four beautiful shades, Benefit’s award-winning bronzer has a soft blendable formula and matte finish. This popular product even comes with a built-in mirror and powder brush for effortless application. View at Benefit

Beauty enthusiasts will be delighted to discover that they even can use the Benefit Black Friday code until midnight on 29th November 2021 to save themselves some serious money on some cult classics.

If you want to give your cheeks that natural, sun-kissed glow with the Hoola Matte Bronzer, or help reduce the appearance of fine lines with the POREfessional Face Primer, Benefit have you covered.

The POREfessional Face Primer, Benefit, £29.50

This lightweight balm can be worn on its own, under or over makeup and helps minimise the appearance of fine lines and pores. If you’re looking for a silky smooth skin look, this could be the product for you! View at Benefit

And for a defined lash and sculpted brow look, then look no further than the They’re Real! Lengthening Mascara or Precisely, My Brow Pencil.

Whether you’re already a fan of these Benefit beauty product staples, or looking to try out some cult classics for yourself, then the Benefit Black Friday deals could see you save yourself a huge amount across all of them.

They’re Real! Lengthening Mascara, Benefit, £23.50

Lengthening, curling and separating your lashes all with one jet black, long-wearing formula, your lashes will be scene-stealers. The They’re Real Lengthening Mascara’s specially designed brush helps give you the lashes you never knew you had! View at Benefit

Instead of the full £103 cost of buying each of these products together, with the 30% code, you can save yourself a staggering £30.90 off. This makes the final total for these four products a much more affordable £72.10.

Precisely, My Brow Pencil, Benefit, £22.50

The Precisely, My Brown Pencil is ultra-fine to help you draw incredible hair-like strokes for truly natural looking brows. With just a few strokes of the blendable colour, you’ll be out to impress with your defined and filled eyebrows. View at Benefit

In addition to these amazing deals, there is also a full 20% discount site-wide. Though this sadly doesn’t include Benefit’s limited edition Christmas tins, More the Merrier Advent Calendar, Full size Box’O Blush and Highlighters, value kit builder and already discounted items.

Though there are still yet more classics that you could pick up for a much more affordable price as the lead-up to Black Friday continues. This includes the Benefit Roller Lash Curling Mascara which helps give you the lashes of your dreams with its lifting, separating and curling-focused formula.

Roller Lash Curling Mascara, Benefit, £23.50

Benefit’s ingenious brush grabs, separates, lifts and curls your lashes with its brilliant curve-setting formula. This iconic product is available in two stunning shades, original ink black or brown and the water resistant and easy to remove formula makes wearing this a breeze. View Deal Or why not try their bestselling POWmade Brow Pomade to give your brows that smooth, full look? POWmade Brow Pomade, Benefit, £18.50

The creamy formula helps you fill, sculpt and define your brows and create clean lines with ultimate precision. For natural-looking brows with dimension, this is well worth checking out. View at Benefit

This Benefit Black Friday deal code is only available until midnight 29th November whilst stocks last. So if you have your eye on something specific, remember to use this precious code while you still can to save big on some of your beauty must-haves!