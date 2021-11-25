Clinique skincare deals are some of the best around on Black Friday as sites like LOOKFANTASTIC offer huge discounts across the whole range.
There’s never been a better time to shop for Black Friday beauty gift set deals than now, as stores are gearing up to offer some of their best yearly discounts over the coming weekend. So whether you’re looking for Black Friday deals on beauty advent calendars to start the countdown to Christmas, face wash and scrub gift sets or Black Friday Molton Brown deals for the office secret santa, there’s surely something for everyone.
And we’ve spotted that LOOKFANTASTIC are offering some of the best deals on Clinique so far, with discounts going up to 50% off some of the most iconic sets and products.
Black Friday LOOKFANTASTIC Clinique deals
Clinique Great Skin Everywhere Set for Dry-Combination Skin –
£69 £55.20 (SAVE £13.80)
This set contains a moisturising lotion, liquid facial soap and an exfoliator in two different sizes, working up to a six-piece set of Clinique skincare products. The hydrating formulas help to replenish the skin and rebalance complexion, leaving a healthy-looking glow.
Clinique For Men Daily Essentials for Regular Skin –
£84 £42 (SAVE £42)
There’s an amazing 50% off this luxury skincare set for men. The box contains four different products: Face wash, face scrub, anti-ageing eye cream and a moisturiser lotion. Each product is designed for replenishing moisture and strengthening the skin’s natural barrier.
Clinique Anti-Blemish Solutions 3-Step System – £25 £20 (SAVE £5)
This three-step skincare routine contains a cleansing lotion, clarifying lotion and clearing moisturiser that work together to gently cleanse, exfoliate and hydrate skin. The set offers a four-week supply to leave you with a crystal-clear complexion.
Clinique Have-To-Have Hydration Set –
£25 £20 (SAVE £5)
This set includes four different products: a moisture-surge replenishing hydrator, eye hydro-filler concentrate, overnight mask and hydro lip plump treatment. Each one drenches the skin, offering long-lasting moisture to help create a clear complexion.
Clinique Best Bits –
£90 £45 (SAVE £45)
Take half price off this Clinique best bits set, complete with six items that cover everything you’ll need – from a cleanser to a tinted BB gel. Now a huge 50% for Black Friday, it’s the perfect stocking-filler present.
Clinique High Impact Favourites Set –
£21 £16.80 (SAVE £4.20)
Perfect for creating a high-impact look over party season, this High Impact Favourites Set is now almost £5 off. It includes Clinique’s stunning mascara, eyeliner and a gentle make-up remover for when the night has come to an end.
Clinique Better Brighter Skin Set –
£38.40 £48 (SAVE £9.60)
This Clinique Better Brighter Skin Set helps to revitalise dry-looking skin and helps you to achieve a flawless and luminous shine. It leaves skin with a healthy and radiant glow. The box includes a hydrator, cleansing and exfoliating jelly and a dark spot corrector.
Clinique for Men Happy for Him Set –
£62 £49.60 (SAVE £12.40)
This 3-piece set is the perfect stocking filler for men this Christmas. With a cologne, face scrub, hair and body wash, this fragrance is one of Clinique’s iconic scents.
Clinique Superdefense SPF 40 Moisturiser Gel, 50ml –
£43 £34.40 (SAVE £8.60)
Combating signs of ageing and fatigue, this moisturiser has a cooling formula that targets dry skin without weighing it down. It also has antioxidant protection with additional Vitamin E, helping to protect the skin against future damage and helping to reduce dullness.
Clinique Moisture Surge 100 Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator, 50ml –
£38 £30.40 (SAVE £7.60)
A new and improved formula! But it’s the same crème-gel texture, this moisturiser sits perfectly underneath makeup and rehydrates skin over time. Hyaluronic Acid helps to keep moisture in the skin while Cica (Tiger Grass) soothes any irritation and calms redness.
