B&M shoppers are obsessed with these Next furniture dupes that look so similar but cost much less.

B&M shoppers can’t get enough of the budget stores’ new furniture pieces which look just as classy as rival Next but for a fraction of the price.

It comes after we reported B&M sell out egg chair is back in stock for 2021.

The new collection, which features the Tromoso Drinks Trolley (£30), a blush velvet chair (£100), the Urban Paradise Side Table (£15), these items will save you more than £200 and has left shoppers stunned at both the quality and price.

It looks and feels designer, but is being sold at a price that is more affordable to families looking to revamp their home.

First up, the Drinks Trolley has been compared to similar versions from Next (£125) and Oliver Bonas (£395). It’s perfect for displaying your stash of the best Christmas-flavoured gins.

Then there’s the blush velvet chair at the bargain retailer is priced at £100 and looks just as comfortable and as sturdy as its rivals.

The beautifully upholstered Hannah chair features scalloped back detail with gold-finish metal legs. In a retro-inspired, blush velvet and it resembles a £395 version from Oliver Bonas – saving shoppers a staggering £295.

And the likeness is canny…

Meanwhile, the side table collections at B&M are a bargain – for £15 this Urban Paradise table is available in either natural or black and has also been tipped as something you would expect to see in high street homeware chains.

Other side tables being sold in B&M stores and online look just like a designer and are available at a price to suit every budget.

Shoppers went crazy earlier this year when B&M were selling Ugg style slippers for £74 less.

B&M has more than 600 stores across the UK. To find out your nearest, visit bmstores.co.uk

Despite lockdown in England the stores remain open as it is considered an essential retailer.

A statement from B&M said, “As an essential retailer and on Government advice we remained open in the first lockdown. B&M was proud to serve our communities and we will be doing so again. Our colleagues are working tirelessly to make sure you can get all of the items you need.”