B&M shoppers are obsessed with these Next furniture dupes

Both stylish and affordable
    B&M shoppers can’t get enough of the budget stores’ new furniture pieces which look just as classy as rival Next but for a fraction of the price.

    It comes after we reported B&M sell out egg chair is back in stock for 2021.

    The new collection, which features the Tromoso Drinks Trolley (£30), a blush velvet chair (£100), the Urban Paradise Side Table (£15), these items will save you more than £200 and has left shoppers stunned at both the quality and price.

    It looks and feels designer, but is being sold at a price that is more affordable to families looking to revamp their home.

    B&M drinks trolley

    First up, the Drinks Trolley has been compared to similar versions from Next (£125) and Oliver Bonas (£395). It’s perfect for displaying your stash of the best Christmas-flavoured gins.

    Then there’s the blush velvet chair at the bargain retailer is priced at £100 and looks just as comfortable and as sturdy as its rivals.

    B&M Blush Velvet chair

    HANNAH CHAIR BLUSH B&M VERSION

    The beautifully upholstered Hannah chair features scalloped back detail with gold-finish metal legs. In a retro-inspired, blush velvet and it resembles a £395 version from Oliver Bonas – saving shoppers a staggering £295.

    And the likeness is canny…

    Meanwhile, the side table collections at B&M are a bargain – for £15 this Urban Paradise table is available in either natural or black and has also been tipped as something you would expect to see in high street homeware chains.

    B&M Urban paradise side table

    Urban Paradise SIDE TABLE BLACK B&M

    Other side tables being sold in B&M stores and online look just like a designer and are available at a price to suit every budget.

    Shoppers went crazy earlier this year when B&M were selling Ugg style slippers for £74 less.

    B&M has more than 600 stores across the UK. To find out your nearest, visit bmstores.co.uk

    Despite lockdown in England the stores remain open as it is considered an essential retailer.

    A statement from B&M said, “As an essential retailer and on Government advice we remained open in the first lockdown. B&M was proud to serve our communities and we will be doing so again. Our colleagues are working tirelessly to make sure you can get all of the items you need.”