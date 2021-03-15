Aldi is selling a stunning scalloped velvet pet bed – and it’s going fast!

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi’s pet ranges maintain the perfect balance between stylish and affordable and their latest pet product is no exception.

With the warmer months on the horizon, you might be looking to invest in a beautiful pet bed to see you into the new season. The low-cost supermarket is now selling a stunning range of scalloped velvet pet beds – and we have a feeling they’ll sell out fast.

Pink Scalloped Pet Bed

Priced at £44.99 this decadent design includes a foam seat cushion for maximum canine comfort, whilst the velvet upholstery and raised pine wooden legs add a definite sense of style to your home. This pet bed is wipe-clean for a practical touch and the seat cover is easily removable for washing.

And if pink isn’t quite your colour, then Aldi’s scalloped velvet pet bed also comes in a dusky grey shade. This neutral tone goes well with a range of colour schemes and with a design this classic, it’s definitely worth giving it pride of place in your home.

Aldi suggests that this stunning pet bed is suitable for small dogs and cats, so if you love the style, why not treat your favourite feline too?

What other styles does Aldi’s scalloped pet bed come in?

For those who might have already got their pet’s new bed sorted, but can’t resist taking a look at Aldi’s sumptuous velvet pet range, then this particular style also comes in the form of an elegant pet chair, priced at £39.99.

Grey Scalloped Pet Chair

Once again, there’s a beautiful soft pink or grey shade to choose from and the scalloped detailing along the back. The scalloped pet chair is also suitable for small dogs and cats and features the same easily removable foam seat cushion and raised pine wooden legs.

Where can I buy Aldi’s scalloped pet bed and chair?

But you won’t find these particular pet products in-store as both the stylish scalloped velvet pet bed and scalloped pet chair are available exclusively online from the Aldi website. And with free standard delivery when you spend over £30, it’s definitely worth checking this out before fellow pet-lovers snap them all up.

Why not treat yourself and your pet this spring?