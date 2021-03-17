B&M is selling a 12ft children's trampoline for a bouncy bargain price.

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

B&M is selling a 12ft children’s trampoline for under £200 and it will help them burn off their excess Easter energy.

With the nights getting lighter and spring on its way, B&M has launched its children’s toy selection and one bargain to be had is its 12ft trampoline which it’s selling for £180.

Its enclosed trampoline is a steal when compared to pricier versions on sale by the likes of John Lewis which are retailing at £470.

View the 12ft trampoline and enclosure here – £180 from B&M



What better way to get fresh air and great exercise than to bounce up and down on your very own trampoline. It is super tough and safe so you can rest easy – children can have lots of safe, fun exercise outdoors. The galvanised steel frame ensures the trampoline is long-lasting. Easy assembly and disassembly.

Features:

Super strong springs for an amazing bounce

Suspended netting system for added protection

Extended poles for extra safety

Padded steel frame

Max user weight: 100kg / 220lbs (Approx.)