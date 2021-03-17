B&M is selling a 12ft children's trampoline for a bouncy bargain price.
With the nights getting lighter and spring on its way, B&M has launched its children’s toy selection and one bargain to be had is its 12ft trampoline which it’s selling for £180.
Its enclosed trampoline is a steal when compared to pricier versions on sale by the likes of John Lewis which are retailing at £470.
View the 12ft trampoline and enclosure here – £180 from B&M
What better way to get fresh air and great exercise than to bounce up and down on your very own trampoline. It is super tough and safe so you can rest easy – children can have lots of safe, fun exercise outdoors. The galvanised steel frame ensures the trampoline is long-lasting. Easy assembly and disassembly.
Features:
- Super strong springs for an amazing bounce
- Suspended netting system for added protection
- Extended poles for extra safety
- Padded steel frame
Max user weight: 100kg / 220lbs (Approx.)
Suitable for ages 6+ years. To be used under the direct supervision of an adult.
For anyone who hasn’t done their research when it comes to buying a trampoline, here are the main features to look out for from safety including whether you want a sunken trampoline.
Trampolines are ranked one of the best cheap outdoor toys for 2021 and are considered a great value for money for the amount of fun that can be had on them.
Especially during lockdown, they’re a great way to get the children away from their TVs and video games. Most trampolines come with a net on them which will, in most cases, prevent your child from falling off the side of the trampoline, but it is still important to be sure that your children don’t go too near the edge of the equipment, to minimise the risk of their feet or hands getting trapped, or slipping down the sides.