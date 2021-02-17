We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

B&M’s popular egg chair is back for 2021 after shoppers have spotted the stock arriving early in-store.

While warm summer days and long lighter evenings feel like a distant memory, as we stock up on cosy wear such as B&M’s almost identical Ugg slippers, but there’s one thing that people haven’t forgotten when it comes to garden furniture.

And that’s those free-standing swinging egg chairs – they proved so popular that people were buying them for inside their homes.

Forget Aldi’s bargain velvet chair, shoppers are back searching for garden furniture and one Facebook posted the announcement to ‘Just to let anyone know who’s interested, these egg chairs are back in B&M’s £175.’ But it appears the price is £25 more than the single egg chair it was selling last year.

The announcement racked up hundreds of likes and comments since it was posted last night – with people desperate to get their hands on one.

Has anyone bought the B&M egg chair which is back in stock?

And one shopper revealed the lengths she had gone to. She posted a picture of the purchase and captioned it, ‘When your sister is desperate for an egg chair and it still won’t fit into two cars what do ya do? Ya drive home with it hanging out of the boot anyway hoping not to get caught.‘

But she’s not the only one. Another shopper posted, ‘That is exactly how I got mine home hanging out with boot stuck up in the air!!!! So worth it though.’

Meanwhile, others are not interested in where you can buy chocolate easter eggs online, instead, they’re keen to know if their local store has the egg chairs in stock.

A double-seated egg chair, which appears the same as the Siena hanging egg chair it was selling last year, is also back in stock in some stores.

One lucky shopper managed to get hers, she captioned her photo, ‘Blue sky and the egg chair is up. We seen these in B&M after Christmas and just had to buy one.’

And while the stock has been spotted arriving in some stores, it’s not clear whether every store will have them so best to check your local branch before making the journey.

But if you have a smaller budget, there is The New York Hanging Chair, which has a black frame, priced £125 has a basket size of 132cm x 78cm x 70cm while the frame measures 134cm x 134cm x 205cm.

It’s not known how long the B&M egg chair will be back in stock for, so check your local stores as soon as possible so as not to miss out.