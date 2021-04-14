We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

B&M shoppers are blown away by this Not On The High Street furniture dupe which is under £15

B&M shoppers are seriously impressed with the store’s latest ‘designer’ dupe range as a side table, similar to one being sold on Not On The High Street for three times the price.

It comes after B&M shoppers were obsessed with these Next furniture dupes. Fans of the budget store took to social media to share their delight with the simple but expensive-looking piece which is the perfect addition to the home and what’s even better is the price.

While many people are busy getting their gardens summer-ready, with the popular B&M sell out egg chair back in stock, the focus has turned back to interiors the retailer is selling a Tromso Side Table for only £12 – and when it shared the details on its Instagram page, fans were quick to point out the designer equivalent.

The black metal table with a wooden top is described online as great for adding ‘some style and unique storage to your living room’. The table (W36 x D29 x H46cm (Approx.) comes with a storage basket underneath, and is dubbed ‘perfect for books and magazines’.

The piece also comes partly assembled so it won’t take long to put together.

The ‘distinctive look’ was likened to one being sold by online retailer Not On The High Street, which is selling a Black Wire Side Table With Magazine Rack made by Posh Totty Designs Interiors for a pricier £35. And shoppers were quick to point it out.

One wrote, ‘Much cheaper than what you’ve bought,’ and tagged their friend, another put, ‘Omg this is like the more expensive one I shared with you the other day!”

The pricier version measures 45 cm x 35.5 cm x 31.5 cm and is described as ‘space-saving’, and is ‘constructed from iron’ and it looks like you may need to build it, as the description states the ‘item comes flat packed in box.’

The two side tables are almost identical, so if you want to recreate the look for less, the B&M option is a great buy. And with the low price, you could always treat yourself to two or three – and have one in each room!