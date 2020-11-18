This epic Boots beauty advent calendar is now better than half price

Boots has an insane deal on a bumper beauty advent calendar right now.
Beauty advent calendars are one of the best bits about Christmas. Sure, chocolate is nice, but there’s something about unwrapping a travel size skincare or make-up product every day in December.
That said, they do tend to be on the expensive side, often costing in the hundreds for a 24-day version unless you’re lucky enough to spot one on sale on Black Friday. So when we spotted this Boots beauty advent calendar that’s half off for only £42, we sat up in our seats a little.
Macmillan 24 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar
Was £85 now £42 (save £43) – view deal at Boots
With contents that have a combined value of £137.93, you’re saving £100 compared with if you’d bought the products individually. Right now you can also get £18 off this Liz Earle gift set worth over £40 at Boots for even bigger savings.
What’s inside the Macmillan Boots Advent Calendar?
Inside this beauty advent calendar you’ll find some great treats from the likes of Liz Earle, No7, Soap & Glory and more. Keep scrolling for the full 24-product list.
- Botanics All Bright Illuminating Radiance Balm – 50ml
- Botanics Peaceful Night Roller Ball Lavender – 10ml
- Botanics Peaceful Night Pillow Mist Lavender & Sweet Marjoram – 100ml
- Joules Leaf Me Alone Bath Fizzer in Night Sky – 70g
- Joules Muddy Brilliant Body Wash 75ml
- Joules Elderflower Fragranced Lip Balm – 7.5g
- Liz Earle Eyebright Soothing Eye Lotion – 50ml
- Liz Earle Instant Boost Skin Tonic 50ml
- Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser – 30ml
- Liz Earle Pure Cotton Cloth
- MASQD Face Tools Blending Sponge
- MASQD Eye & Brow Tools Eyelash Curler
- No7 Protect & Perfect Lip Care – 10ml
- No7 Protect & Perfect Intense ADVANCED Eye Cream – 15ml
- No7 Lift & Luminate Triple Action Serum Boost Sheet Mask
- Sleek MakeUp Lip Shot Lip Gloss in Partner In Crime – 7.5ml
- Sleek MakeUp Highlighting Palette in Cleopatra’s Kiss – 9g
- Sleek MakeUP Matte Me Liquid Lipstick in Bittersweet – 6ml
- Sleek MakeUP Lifeproof Illuminating Fixing Mist – 50 ml
- Soap & Glory the Righteous Butter Body Moisturizer – 50ml
- Soap & Glory Hand Food Hydrating Hand Cream – 50ml
- Soap & Glory The Scrub of Your Life Smoothing Body Buffer – 50ml
- Soap & Glory Puffy Eye Attack Under-eye Brightening Hydrogel Patches
- YourGoodSkin ProVitamin Overnight Cream – 50ml
The calendar was created in partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support, with £2 from each product produced (not sold) going directly to the charity.
Get it before it’s gone for good!