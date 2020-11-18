This epic Boots beauty advent calendar is now better than half price

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Boots has an insane deal on a bumper beauty advent calendar right now.

Beauty advent calendars are one of the best bits about Christmas. Sure, chocolate is nice, but there’s something about unwrapping a travel size skincare or make-up product every day in December.

That said, they do tend to be on the expensive side, often costing in the hundreds for a 24-day version unless you’re lucky enough to spot one on sale on Black Friday. So when we spotted this Boots beauty advent calendar that’s half off for only £42, we sat up in our seats a little.

Was £85 now £42 (save £43) – view deal at Boots



With contents that have a combined value of £137.93, you’re saving £100 compared with if you’d bought the products individually. Right now you can also get £18 off this Liz Earle gift set worth over £40 at Boots for even bigger savings.

What’s inside the Macmillan Boots Advent Calendar?

Inside this beauty advent calendar you’ll find some great treats from the likes of Liz Earle, No7, Soap & Glory and more. Keep scrolling for the full 24-product list.

Botanics All Bright Illuminating Radiance Balm – 50ml

Botanics Peaceful Night Roller Ball Lavender – 10ml

Botanics Peaceful Night Pillow Mist Lavender & Sweet Marjoram – 100ml

Joules Leaf Me Alone Bath Fizzer in Night Sky – 70g

Joules Muddy Brilliant Body Wash 75ml

Joules Elderflower Fragranced Lip Balm – 7.5g

Liz Earle Eyebright Soothing Eye Lotion – 50ml

Liz Earle Instant Boost Skin Tonic 50ml

Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser – 30ml

Liz Earle Pure Cotton Cloth

MASQD Face Tools Blending Sponge

MASQD Eye & Brow Tools Eyelash Curler

No7 Protect & Perfect Lip Care – 10ml

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense ADVANCED Eye Cream – 15ml

No7 Lift & Luminate Triple Action Serum Boost Sheet Mask

Sleek MakeUp Lip Shot Lip Gloss in Partner In Crime – 7.5ml

Sleek MakeUp Highlighting Palette in Cleopatra’s Kiss – 9g

Sleek MakeUP Matte Me Liquid Lipstick in Bittersweet – 6ml

Sleek MakeUP Lifeproof Illuminating Fixing Mist – 50 ml

Soap & Glory the Righteous Butter Body Moisturizer – 50ml

Soap & Glory Hand Food Hydrating Hand Cream – 50ml

Soap & Glory The Scrub of Your Life Smoothing Body Buffer – 50ml

Soap & Glory Puffy Eye Attack Under-eye Brightening Hydrogel Patches

YourGoodSkin ProVitamin Overnight Cream – 50ml

The calendar was created in partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support, with £2 from each product produced (not sold) going directly to the charity.

Get it before it’s gone for good!