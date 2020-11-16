We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Savvy shoppers can currently save big on skincare sets at Boots.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for serious savings on gift sets, no question. Right now a four-piece Liz Earle set is on sale at Boots, and we’ll be snapping it up during our Christmas shopping.

The retailer is currently treating customers to several different early Black Friday 2020 deals, seeing serious savings across electricals, cosmetics, health & wellbeing and more.

This particular gift set, with contents worth a combined total of moret than £40, is currently selling at 25% off with a price tag of £22 – almost half price, when you consider the overall product value.

Liz Earle Brighter Every Day Collection

Save 25% – view deal at Boots



What’s inside the Liz Earle Brighter Every Day Collection set?

Included in the contents is the brand’s hero bestseller, the Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser, which sells once every 20 seconds all over the world. It’s that popular!

You’ll also get hero buys like the Instant Boost Skin Tonic and Brightening Eye Cream, which will help to revive lacklustre skin and tired eyes. The full contents of this super skincare bundle includes:

Cleanse & Polish™ Hot Cloth Cleanser – 50ml

Instant Boost™ Skin Tonic – 50ml

Eyebright™ Soothing Eye Lotion – 50ml

Instant Brightening Eye Cream – 15ml

Pure Cotton Cloth & Cotton Cloth Hook

You’d better be fast if you’d like to snap one of these sets up for yourselves, as we predict they’ll be gone in a flash.

Happy shopping!