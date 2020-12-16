We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Curious about the Boots Boxing Day sale 2020? We’re expecting the retailer to slash prices during the festive season, and hopefully there’ll be some great offers that we can treat ourselves or loved ones to.

Whether you’re after beauty essentials, baby products, baby outfits, makeup, or fancy new hair straighteners, Boots is undoubtedly the place to go to help you save money on your favourite products. So if you’re looking to spend Christmas money or get ahead on birthday presents, you’ve come to the right place.

Scroll down to find out everything we know about the Boots Boxing Day sale…

Best Boots Boxing Day sale deals 2020 – quick links:

When does the Boots Boxing Day sale 2020 start?

Boots are yet to confirm when their Boxing Day savings will officially begin, but there’s already offers online if you just can’t wait. Shoppers can head to the Boots website to enjoy savings on lots of products right now. Currently there’s 20% off Ted Baker gift sets, 3 for 2 on selected No7 products, a third off baby clothing, and the retailer is still running its £10 Tuesday flash sales in the run up to Christmas too.

How long does the Boxing Day sale last?

Boxing Day sales can vary depending on the retailer, but last year Boots started slashing the prices ahead of time. Discounts on Christmas gifts, fragrance, beauty, electrical and gadgets went live online as early as December 23rd.

Many of their Boxing Day deals last year saw the retailer offering half price off big brands such as Ted Baker beauty, Harry Potter gift sets, and Soap & Glory products. So hopefully we’ll see some similar deals this time around.

Usually Boxing Day sales in-store take place on the day itself. Boxing Day falls on Saturday December 26th. But that could change this year!

What are the best Boots Boxing Day sale deals 2020?

Right now, we don’t have any specific deals confirmed for the much anticipated Boxing Day sale. But stay tuned and we’ll update you as soon as they come in!

Based on Boots’ Black Friday deals, we’re hoping that there’ll be some similar deals for the Boxing Day sale. Their Black Friday event saw up to 50% off perfume, better than half price deals on Soap & Glory, and hundreds of pounds off electric toothbrushes.

One of their deals included YSL’s iconic Black Opium perfume, that’s been flying off the shelves and is a must-have among perfume fans.

They also slashed prices across Soap and Glory gift sets, a brand that has become synonymous with the high street store. So there might be a chance for you to stock up on the sweet smelling bath and body goodies after Christmas Day, if you fancy it.

We’ve also seen Black Friday deals on toothbrushes, electronics, Yankee Candles, and other great products, and there’s a chance these will also make an appearance during the Boxing Day sales. Watch this space!

Video of the Week

If you’re looking for designer perfumes, there’s currently deals on Dior, Jimmy Choo, Mugler, Valentino and so much more!

There’s also some great electrical products on offer, like half price off this Braun Silk-épil 9 Flex 9-010 epilator which is currently £159.99.

In the beauty and skincare sale there’s 3 for 2 on Rimmel products, Soap and Glory and Benefit which make great gifts for any beauty lovers in your life… or even just for yourself!