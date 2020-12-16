When do Boxing Day sales 2020 start and how long do they last?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re excited for the Boxing Day sales, here’s everything we know about the upcoming sale, from when the Boxing Day sales 2020 start to how long they’ll last and where to shop to get the best bargains!

As Boxing Day falls on a Saturday this year, we’re all going to be treated to a slightly longer break than normal. Not only will we get the Sunday to start shopping in the Boxing Day sales 2020 but the following Monday is also a bank holiday too. Meaning that once the Boxing Day sales 2020 start you’ll have more time to browse the stores or shop online for some post-Christmas deals.

If there’s something you’re excited to treat yourself to ahead of the New Year, this is the perfect time to enjoy great savings across hundreds of items. Whether that’s something for you or someone else. It’s also a good time to browse for baby essentials, as you can get good prams, bestselling baby car seats and more at reasonable prices from the right stores.

When do Boxing Day sales 2020 start?

Traditional Boxing Day sales started on Boxing Day itself. However, despite the fact Boxing Day is on Saturday 26th December this year, some sales start as far in advance as a week before the big day. So check in with individual retailers on their websites to see when they’ll start kicking off their festive savings – or if they’ve started their sale already!

You should definitely expect to see Boxing Day sales 2020 start by midnight on the day though, with many deals becoming available online as soon as the 26th December hits. Most in-store sales don’t start until the day itself either. If planning on heading to the shops, be sure to do so safely, comply with the store’s Covid safety precautions and don’t forget your face mask.

How long do Boxing Day sales last?

Again, this varies from retailer to retailer and can sometimes be subject to availability. If stock completely sells out, then the sales might end earlier than expected. Some shops will rebrand their Boxing Day sales into January sales from the 27th December, and others extend their Boxing Day deals right to the end of the month.

So to avoid disappointment, it’s best to check out the sales as soon as possible in case anything sells out or the sale ends sooner than you’d hoped!

Where to get the best Boxing Day sales deals in 2020:

There’s plenty of deals from big name brands to look out for this Boxing Day. From the latest gadgets at Currys to fashion essentials from Next, we’re sure you’ll find something exciting to treat yourself to in the post-Christmas sales.

Our pick of the top 5 Boxing Day sales to watch:

If you need help navigating the upcoming sales, we’ve put together our most anticipated retailers for 2020. Even though there’s no confirmed Boxing Day deals just yet, there are some deals already on the sites ahead of Christmas Eve 2020 and Christmas Day.

So if you want some last minute deals, take a look at what’s on offer…

Currys Boxing Day sale

Currys is the place to go for tech essentials in the Boxing Day sales, and they’ve already got some great deals on their website. We don’t know if there will be sales in stores this year, but the brand always have great deals to browse online. Currently shoppers can save on Amazon Alexas, Nintendo Switch games, FitBit fitness trackers, tablets and more.

Curry’s is currently offering the FitBit Versa 2 with Amazon Alexa at £70 off – for just £129. It comes with a 2 year guarantee for total piece of mind, and has voice commands and smartphone notifications.

Next Boxing Day sale

This year, the Next Boxing Day sale is going ahead in-store and online. Famously the retailer has seen queues outside its doors from as early as 3am, but this year shoppers will need to follow social distancing rules. It’s not yet known what the opening hours will be, but in previous years they’ve been open from 6am – 6pm.

There’s already some great deals at Next, including discounts on big name brands like 70% off Joules, half price off Cath Kidston, £100 off Superdry and Under Armour leggings for under £30. So whether you want some new jeans or some workout gear, there’s some great choices on offer.

Argos Boxing Day sale

So far, details of Argos’ Boxing Day sale are unclear, and there may be some restrictions on collecting in-store as a result of the current coronavirus three-tier restrictions. According to their website, same-day delivery is still available and hopefully this will also be the case for the Boxing Day sale too.

If you want to snap up some early deals, there’s currently some great offers in their Clearance section online including gift sets, furniture, toys and more. This Dove men gym essentials gift set is currently £11.99, and there’s up to half price on Disney toys.

Boots Boxing Day sale

Last year Boots started slashing their prices ahead of time. So, discounts on Christmas gifts, fragrance, beauty, electrical and gadgets all went live online as early as December 23rd.

If you want to get ahead on some savings, there’s already deals on beauty products, perfume, gadgets and more ahead of the Boots Boxing Day sale 2020. These would make great gifts or just little treats to yourself. Right now there’s better than half price on brands like Ted Baker, Pixi, and 1/3 off Aveeno Baby and No7 products.

