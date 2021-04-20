Set up a cinema in your back garden with this bargain outdoor projector

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amazon is selling a bargain outdor projector with a screen so that you can set up a cinema in your back garden this summer.

With an outdoor projector from Amazon, you can convert your house or back garden into a makeshift cinema. And if you want great picture quality, the QKK AK-81 portable projector is an excellent choice, and it’s currently on sale for £80.

A backyard cinema night is the perfect outdoor get together in line with the roadmap out of lockdown rules.

The video resolution is a 1080P full HD, so your movies will look crisp even when blown up to a larger scale, despite its slim and compact design. You can project to a 200-inch projection screen, which is ideal for outdoor camps, trips, and evening movies with family or friends.

A genius way to revamp your garden on a budget and make it the ultimate spot for meeting outdoors this summer.

You won’t need crazy expensive external speakers to hear every whisper, blast, and conversation on the screen either. The wireless projector has a wide range of connections built-in, so you can use any Bluetooth speaker you have lying around the house.

And what if you’re stumped as to what to watch? More than 5,000 applications are included, including movie night classics like Netflix and Prime Video. With mobile pairing, you’ll have even more streaming options to choose from.