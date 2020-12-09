You can get more than £150 worth of No7 products for just £39 today

No7 is a brand we all know and love, whether you’re partial to one of their no-smudge mascaras, beauty advent calendars or sell out Protect & Perfect anti-wrinkle serum.
As part of Boots’ Star Deals offers in the lead up to Christmas, there are some serious savings to be made on the brand’s epic gift sets. Whether you’re hoping for a new skincare or make-up treat for yourself or looking for the best Christmas gifts for mums, there’s a saving that’s got your name on it.
This week it’s the No7 Star of the Show Gift Set has caught our eye. With contents worth more than £150, this is already an incredible offer, no question. But the price has just been slashed from £80 down to only £39, meaning you basically save more than £100 on this stellar set. Amazing!
No7 The Star of the Show Gift Set
Was £80 now £39 (save £40), worth £156.85 – view deal now at Boots
What’s inside the No7 Star of the Show Gift Set?
- No7 Protect & Perfect Intense ADVANCED Day Cream SPF 15 – 50ml
- No7 Protect & Perfect Intense ADVANCED Night Cream – 50ml
- No7 Protect & Perfect Intense ADVANCED Eye Cream – 15ml
- No7 Protect & Perfect Lip Care – 10ml
- No7 Protect & Perfect Intense ADVANCED Serum Boost Sheet Mask – 20.75g
- No7 Airbrush Away Primer – 30ml
- No7 Instant Results Nourishing Hydration Mask Dry/Very Dry – 100ml
- No7 Radiant Results Revitalising Foaming Cleanser – 150ml
- No7 Laboratories LINE CORRECTING Booster serum – 3ml
- No7 The Full 360 Mascara in Black – 7ml
- No7 Moisture Drench Lipstick in shade Caramel Silk – 3.8g
Of course, this isn’t the only incredible offer you can bag from No7 right now. The brand has several brilliant gift sets on offer right now, a few of which you can shop below.
More offers from No7
- No7 Cosmetic Stars Ultimate Vanity Case Christmas Gift Set –
was £50now £24 (save £26), Boots
- No7 Beauty Collection Bundle – £35 (worth £102), Boots
- No7 Protect & Perfect Advanced Collection Gift Set – £57 (worth £155.45), Boots
- No7 Men Ultimate Grooming Collection –
was £42now £20 (save £22), Boots
Make sure you don’t hang around, because we can guarantee these super sets won’t be around for long!