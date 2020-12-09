You can get more than £150 worth of No7 products for just £39 today

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

No7 is a brand we all know and love, whether you’re partial to one of their no-smudge mascaras, beauty advent calendars or sell out Protect & Perfect anti-wrinkle serum.

As part of Boots’ Star Deals offers in the lead up to Christmas, there are some serious savings to be made on the brand’s epic gift sets. Whether you’re hoping for a new skincare or make-up treat for yourself or looking for the best Christmas gifts for mums, there’s a saving that’s got your name on it.

This week it’s the No7 Star of the Show Gift Set has caught our eye. With contents worth more than £150, this is already an incredible offer, no question. But the price has just been slashed from £80 down to only £39, meaning you basically save more than £100 on this stellar set. Amazing!

No7 The Star of the Show Gift Set

Was £80 now £39 (save £40), worth £156.85 – view deal now at Boots



What’s inside the No7 Star of the Show Gift Set?

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense ADVANCED Day Cream SPF 15 – 50ml

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense ADVANCED Night Cream – 50ml

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense ADVANCED Eye Cream – 15ml

No7 Protect & Perfect Lip Care – 10ml

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense ADVANCED Serum Boost Sheet Mask – 20.75g

No7 Airbrush Away Primer – 30ml

No7 Instant Results Nourishing Hydration Mask Dry/Very Dry – 100ml

No7 Radiant Results Revitalising Foaming Cleanser – 150ml

No7 Laboratories LINE CORRECTING Booster serum – 3ml

No7 The Full 360 Mascara in Black – 7ml

No7 Moisture Drench Lipstick in shade Caramel Silk – 3.8g

Of course, this isn’t the only incredible offer you can bag from No7 right now. The brand has several brilliant gift sets on offer right now, a few of which you can shop below.

Make sure you don’t hang around, because we can guarantee these super sets won’t be around for long!