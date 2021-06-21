Save £45 on ghd Professional Styler and Hairdryer bundle, plus loads of other haircare deals

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time for beauty lovers to pick up a deal, with huge savings on luxury hair dryers and straighteners from ghd.

Ghd hair products are undoubtedly some of the best out there, complete with the latest ceramic heat technology so you can dry, curl, straighten and style to your heart’s content. This quality often comes with a hefty price tag. But this week, you can pick up ghd’s Original Professional Styler with an incredible £50 off – for a limited time only, among plenty of other deals. Complete with power and temperature controls, you can leave ghd appliances on without worry as they turn off automatically after 30 minutes.

Amazon Prime Day UK ghd deals – at a glance:

ghd Original Professional Styler & Air Hair Dryer Bundle

This lush ghd bundle is now a huge £45.60 off, making it one of the best deals on ghd products we’ve seen this Amazon Prime Day. The Original Styler has a sleek, round barrel so you can create curls, flicks, waves or straighten your hair at the touch of a button. While the ceramic heat technology, an essential part of all ghd products, ensures you leave the house with a finish that professionals would be proud of. The hairdryer has Ionic technology, producing a similar effect, so you can ensure your hair is dried – and frizz-free! – in record time.

ghd Gold Styler Professional Hair Straighteners

For straighteners you can rely on, go for these ghd straighteners – now almost £15 off for Amazon Prime Day. These still come with a heavier price tag than many hair straighteners available to buy online, but they’re SO worth it. Dual-zone technology helps to keep consistent heat regulation, with an optimum styling temperature of 185C. But you won’t be waiting hours for these to reach this temperature as they heat up in just 25 seconds. Easy styling is guaranteed as well, with smooth and contoured floating plates. But if you’re not happy, these straighteners come with a 2 year warranty to ensure you get the most for your money.

ghd Helios Hair Dryer

The ghd Helios Hair Dryer is a new model by the company, lighter and faster, made for ultra-powerful drying and optimum styling control. The Helios comes with Aeroprecis technology, which consists of four advanced internal elements and a contoured nozzle, to focus on the airflow. Down from £159 to £139.99, the Helios gives you 30% more shine and triple the hair alignment. This hairdryer is especially designed to give a salon-worthy, high-volume blow dry every single time. Also in the Amazon Prime Day sale is the Blue version of the Helios.

ghd Air Hair Drying kit

Another great kit from ghd! This hair drying kit has everything you need for a perfect blow dry. Now £10 off in the sale, the Air Hair Drying Kit is perfect for those prone to frizzy hair. The dryer contains Ionic technology that reduces frizz and fly-aways. With 2 levels of speeds, you’ll have smooth and shiny results every time! Speedy drying is a ghd standard but this hairdryer is also optimised to suit everyone – with an ergonomic design designed for both left and right hand users. Clips, a hairbrush and a diffuser are also all included in this kit.

Cloud Nine The Original Iron Hair Straightener Gift Set

Cloud Nine is another front-runner in the hairstyling market. Their Original Iron Hair Straightener is the go-to for everyday looks. It’s built-in Kinder Styling Technology helps to create healthier, stronger and shinier hair with every use. According to the company’s own data, 85% of women said their hair felt and looked healthier, shinier and glossier after using this Cloud Nine product. The best thing about these straighteners, though, is that you can adapt them to suit your own hair type by allowing you to choose a temperature which works best for your and your hair

Sign up to a free, 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, which you can cancel before the 30 days is over if you change your mind.

Best Amazon Prime Day Baby Deals 2021 It’s Amazon Prime Day on June 21st and 22nd – and there are plenty of bargains on offer. Save as much as 50% on baby essentials such as pushchairs, cots, car seats, carriers. View the latest offers