We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby’s gorgeous Kate Middleton inspired wedges from M&S are a total summer essential – and cost less than £23.

Holly is undeniably one of the most stylish celebs the UK has to offer and Brits have been able to snap up some of her fashion favourites ever since she began teaming up with the famous high street retailer.

The This Morning icon left fans scrambling to get their hands on her laid-back lockdown sweatshirt recently and her ultra cool M&S band T-shirt was a firm favourite among her followers, too.

M&S Ankle Strap Wedge Espadrilles – £22.50

These Holly Willoughby approved wedges from M&S are a versatile summer essential for any wardrobe – and they’re inspired by Kate Middleton’s favourite pair. View at M&S

Now Hol’s got us desperate to steal her summer shoe style. A gorgeous snap of Holly rocking a pair of white espadrille wedges and a floral frock was shared on the M&S Instagram account and fans were obsessed, obviously.

The M&S Ankle Strap Wedge Espadrilles are rather similar to pairs that Kate Middleton has worn multiple times in the past with summer dresses.

Kate even opted for a pair of signature wedges when she stepped out for the royal photo call after giving birth to Prince George!

Kate’s favourite Castañer Carina canvas espadrilles are the ultimate summer wedges but are priced at around £85. Thanks to M&S for providing us with a £22.50 alternative, approved by Holly Willoughby.

They’re made with vegan friendly fabric and are ‘designed with a breathable canvas upper, ankle strap and classic wedge heel’.

If the subtle oatmeal colourway isn’t your cup of tea, you can nab them in a black gingham pattern and a denim fabric.

‘I need these espadrilles 😍,’ one M&S fan swooned on Instagram when they saw Holly sporting them with a pretty floral dress.

‘It’s painful how she looks so amazing in everything 😍,’ another commented.

‘The dress the shoes 😍,’ a third chipped in. Heart eyes galore!