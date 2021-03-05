We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby just wore a seriously cool graphic band T-shirt from M&S and we’re obsessed with the price tag.

The ITV daytime telly queen never fails to amaze us with her failsafe fashion sense and has been treating fans to a glimpse of her laid-back lockdown fashion of late.

Of course, we never tire of Holly’s outfit photos snapped moments before she appears on our TV screens for This Morning.

Pure Cotton Ramones Slogan T-Shirt

Priced at just £19.50 we can see how this super soft and ultra cool band T-shirt earned a place in Holly Willoughby’s wardrobe. View at M&S

But we’ve LOVED seeing a more casual side to Holly’s wardrobe and it’s been giving us major fashion inspo.

Fans scrambled to get their hands on her super cosy weekend sweatshirt recently and Holly’s Instagram upload showing herself wearing a pair of M&S mom jeans had the same impact.

Now Holly’s proved she can rock a casual look while keeping things a little edgy, posing in an effortlessly cool pink Ramones T-shirt from M&S.

Holly wore the graphic tee with a pair of black skinny jeans and a timeless leather jacket, posing up a storm for her latest campaign with M&S.

The T-shirt is priced at less than £20 right now and is made of pure cotton – it also comes in kids sizes so we reckon Holly’s daughter Belle will have one in her wardrobe too.

The piece features a ribbed crew neck and a distressed effect – and M&S promises it’ll ‘inject some rock ‘n’ roll’ into any casual look.

Fans didn’t hold back with the compliments, taking to the comment section to swoon over Holly’s edgy outfit.

‘I’m fully about to find this outfit that your wearing and buy it 😂❤️,’ one wrote.

‘Looking 🔥 in that attire,’ penned another.

‘She’s a GODDESS,’ a third gushed.

We have to agree!