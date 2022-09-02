How much does it cost to boil a kettle? Plus, the cheapest ways to boil water

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Boris Johnson has sparked outrage after suggesting Britons buy a new kettle to save money on their energy bills, and his comment has left many asking how much does it cost to boil a kettle?

With the energy price cap set to increase in October and no end in sight to the rising cost of living, many people are searching for ways to save energy at home (opens in new tab). As the weather gets colder, our energy use is only going to increase and something as simple as making a cup of tea could be wasting precious pennies. To make sure you're saving everything you can, we've looked at how much it costs to boil a kettle and the cheapest ways to boil water.

How much does it cost to boil a kettle?

According to Ideal Home (opens in new tab), it costs 1.95p to boil a single cup of water in a kettle. However, the cost of boiling a kettle will vary depending on the kWh rating of the kettle, how long it takes to boil, and the cost you pay for electricity per kWh.

This figure is based on the fact that most kettles have a 3kW element and take around 45 seconds to boil a cup of water. While the national average price per kWh of electricity is currently 28p, this will be increasing to 52p per kWh from October, and using this figure it's possible to work out that an average kettle uses 2.6p per minute.

Most kettles can boil around 2 litres of water at a time in roughly four minutes, meaning it will cost roughly 10.4p to boil a full kettle.

Are some kettles cheaper to boil than others?

Some kettles will be more energy efficient than others, which means they are cheaper to boil.

For example, kettles with poor insulation will be losing heat as they boil and therefore take longer to reach boiling point. Additionally, limescale reduces the efficiency of kettles and can mean it will take longer to boil.

Energy saving features to look out for when boiling a kettle

Variable temperatures - Some kettles will allow you to heat water to temperatures lower than boiling, which uses less energy. It's not always necessary for the water to be at 100 degrees, so consider a kettle that can heat water to lower temperatures too.

- Some kettles will allow you to heat water to temperatures lower than boiling, which uses less energy. It's not always necessary for the water to be at 100 degrees, so consider a kettle that can heat water to lower temperatures too. Low minimum fill - It's always cheaper to boil less water, so kettles with a lower minimum marker will save you money if you're heating water for just one cuppa.

- It's always cheaper to boil less water, so kettles with a lower minimum marker will save you money if you're heating water for just one cuppa. Water level gauge - A kettle with a transparent window that clearly marks how much water you're boiling will help you avoid wasting energy by boiling more than you need.

- A kettle with a transparent window that clearly marks how much water you're boiling will help you avoid wasting energy by boiling more than you need. Removable filter - Because limescale reduces the efficiency of kettles, choosing one with a removable filter will make it easier to descale and help save energy.

Is it cheaper to boil water in a kettle or on the hob?

It is cheaper to boil water on a gas hob than in a kettle, because gas is cheaper than electricity per kWh.

Make sure you're using a high heat and putting a lid on the pan of water for the most efficient way to boil it, and measure out the water first so you're not boiling more than you need.

Additionally, according to recent research (opens in new tab) by energy supplier Utilita (opens in new tab) and supermarket chain Iceland (opens in new tab), letting water simmer rather than leaving it boiling can save £68 annually. Meanwhile, not overfilling the kettle could save an extra £19 over the course of a year.

Take not, however, that, kettles use less energy to boil water than simmering, so unless you have a gas hob it will not be cheaper to heat water on the stove.

How to save energy when boiling a kettle

Don't overfill the kettle - The more water you boil, the more energy you use, so make sure you're only filling the kettle with the water you need.

- The more water you boil, the more energy you use, so make sure you're only filling the kettle with the water you need. Descale regularly - Getting rid of limescale will improve the efficiency of your kettle. You can buy limescale remover from the supermarket, but you can also fill your kettle half with water and half with white vinegar and leave it to soak.

- Getting rid of limescale will improve the efficiency of your kettle. You can buy limescale remover from the supermarket, but you can also fill your kettle half with water and half with white vinegar and leave it to soak. Unplugging the kettle when it's not in use - Leaving devices plugged in at the socket can mean they are still using a small amount of power, so unplugging your kettle from the wall when you're not using it can save some energy.

