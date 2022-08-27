GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With energy bills rising and the weather preventing the washing line from going up, people are wondering, 'how much does a tumble dryer cost to run?' and is the convenience worth the cost?

There are multiple complex reasons why energy prices are going up (opens in new tab) and with the new energy price cap set by energy regulator Ofgem limiting how much energy suppliers can charge their customers per kWh of gas and electricity, people across the UK are looking for ways to cut down on costs.

Tumble dryers may make drying clothes a lot more convenient, but it is well known how much energy they use. Here we share how much tumble dryers cost to run, how much that cost may grow with energy prices, and offer advice on how to reduce the cost of running a tumble dryer.

How much does a tumble dryer cost to run?

As of October 2022, a tumble dryer will cost between £134.68 and £330 to run. Due to the various manufacturers, makes and models of tumble dryer that are available, as well as the different frequencies that different sized families will use their tumble dryers, pin pointing the exact figures can be hard.

As of October 1st, 2022, the average price per kWh of electricity will be 52p. Using this figure, Ideal Home helpfully calculated the cost of running three different 9kg tumble dryer models.

They report that a vented tumble dryer will cost £2.78 per cycle and £330 per year to run. A condenser tumble dryer will cost £2.70 per cycle and £320.84 annually to run. The cheapest model to run is a heat pump tumble dryer which will cost only £1.12 per cycle and £134.68 per year to run.

Which tumble dryer is the cheapest to run?

The cheapest type of tumble dryer to run is a heat pump tumble dryer. Which.com say, "For all of their indisputable energy-saving claims, heat pump tumble dryers can be expensive appliances to buy. You can pick up an affordable heat pump dryer for around £350, but most cost more than £550 and top of the range models can be more than £1,000.

"However, they do cost significantly less to run than conventional condenser dryers or vented models, and over time the savings made in reduced energy costs will more than offset the higher purchase price."

What affects how much tumble dryers cost to run?

It is not just the type of tumble dryers that will affect the cost of running, you also need to consider the model's energy rating. Washing machine experts, Repair Aid, suggest, "If you’re thinking of buying a new dryer, it’s incredibly important to consider its energy rating."

Dryers come with energy ratings of ‘A+++' all the way down to ‘G‘, with an ‘A+++’ rating being the most energy efficient, and a ‘G’ rating being the least energy efficient. Repair aid say, "A cheap tumble dryer may look enticing, but it won’t be enticing when you see your energy bill. If you pay a little bit more for an efficient machine, you’ll reap the benefits for years"

In their guide to buying efficient home appliances (opens in new tab), the Energy Saving Trust estimates that buying a highest-rated A+++ tumble dryer can save you approximately £455 a year over an A-rated one.

What features should you look for when buying a tumble dryer?

Sensor drying

Most tumble dryers now feature sensor drying, a handy little feature bound to save you money. This feature works out how long your clothes need to dry and will turn off the dryer when the clothes are ready.

Lower temperatures

While it is tempting to whack the tumble dryer up to its highest heat setting and get your washing done, drying on lower temperature settings will use less energy while also protecting your clothes.

Auto-cleaning

Cleaning out the tumble dryer is not always the most pleasant of tasks but it is sure to keep it running efficiently. A tumble dryer with an auto-cleaning feature not only does the job for you, but it likely does a better job than you. This feature uses water collected during the drying phase to clean away fluff at the end of each cycle, so you're not using any additional energy to keep the dryer in great condition.

How can you reduce the cost of running a tumble dryer?

Washing machine experts, Repair Aid, suggest to run your clothes on a spin cycle in the washing machine before transferring them to the tumble dryer. They say, "this may not fully dry your clothes, but it will dry them enough to allow you to run a short drying cycle. As the washing machine side of your tumble dryer uses less energy than your dryer, this is an effective way to reduce the time spent drying your clothes through heat."

Similarly, washing your clothes on a higher spin will mean there is less water in your washing before drying starts - wetter clothes take much longer to dry.

If you’re on a cheaper off-peak tariff, running your tumble dryer overnight is sure to save you some money. If you are not a night owl, take advantage of your tumble dryer’s delay start feature.

Keeping your dryer in a warm room can also cut down on costs as the machine will use less energy when it is heating air up to the required temperatures needed for drying.

Making sure your dryer is well maintained will also help keep costs down. This means keeping it free of dust and lint which can clog up the filter and extend drying times.

To see how the new energy price cap announcement, and the latest predictions for 2023, will affect your bills, you can use our 'what will you pay calculator' (opens in new tab).