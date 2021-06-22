We gave this Instant Pot Duo five-stars in our tried and tested review – it’s now on sale with a £30 discount

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Take the hassle out of cooking rice with this INCREDIBLE instant pot cooker – boasting a brilliant £30 off this Amazon Prime Day. Many modern kitchens aren’t complete without one of these brilliant multifunctional gadgets that also double up as a slow cooker and steamer with excellent results.

We tried and tested this Instant Pot Duo Plus for our in-depth review – and were really impressed with the range of cooker options, as well as the compact design, and convenient control

So if you’re after quicker, healthier meals for the whole family – we suggest you invest in this 10-in-1 beauty that will fast become your new best friend.

Instant Pot 10-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker – £99.99 (SAVE £30)

Say goodbye to soggy rice and watery stews thanks to this top-rated instant pot – now with 23% off this Amazon Prime Day. Expertly cook cakes, steam some rice and veggies or try your hand at sous vide with this state of the art gadget that gives you great results at the touch of a button. View Deal More Prime Days deals on Rice Cookers Reishunger Rice Cooker and Steamer – £39.99 £27.99 (SAVE £12)

VonShef Rice Cooker Steamer – £37.99 £17.49 (SAVE £20.50)

White Tiger 1L Mini Rice Cooker – £39.99 £31.99 (SAVE £8) This instant pot is the ULTIMATE kitchen companion that will help you tackle anything from dinner to dessert. So much more than just your average rice cooker – the 10-in-1 Duo Evo Plus is also a pressure cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sous vide, sauté, food warmer, cake maker, and stock pot. Giving you the chance to create nutritious meals at up to 70% quicker than traditional methods. If that’s not enough to persuade you then check out it’s 5 star Amazon rating with reviewers praising the clever pot as “safe, reliable, easy to use and easy to clean”. So whether it’s for your home or someone else’s, take a look at the smashing reductions to be had this Amazon Prime Day.

