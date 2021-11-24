Karcher Pressure Washer Black Friday deals 2021: Up to 50% off at Karcher, Amazon and Halfords

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

You won’t be able to resist these Karcher Pressure Washer Black Friday deals – especially with some models boasting £50 off.

They’re considered the king of all pressure washers, with a celebrity fanbase including the likes of Paddy McGuinness, Stacey Solomon and cleaning guru Mrs Hinch. And homeowners will be pleased to know they can get their hands on a number of Karcher’s highly reputable washers for a fraction of the price, thanks to some HUGE Black Friday bargains.

The German cleaning specialists have offers on both their compact and control car/home models, with some even available to buy for under £70. And if you’re in the market for home improvement offers during the annual sales event – why not check out these outstanding Black Friday NutriBullet deals and early Black Friday coffee machine deals too.

Black Friday Karcher pressure washer deals – at a glance

Black Friday Karcher pressure washer deals:

Karcher K2 Compact Pressure Washer – £80 £69.99 | Argos

The cheapest Karcher on the market – thanks to this Argos Black Friday deal. The compact K2 is lightweight yet powerful (1400w) and easily storable in a cupboard or even the boot of your car. It’s great for gentle cleaning – think dainty paintwork or getting rid of dirt from your patio. View Deal

Karcher K3 Home Corded Pressure Washer – £129.99 £89.99 | B&Q

Save an incredible £40 on this 1.6kw pressure washer that’s perfect for the home and garden. It boasts a 6m high pressure hose that is great for hosing down bikes, garden fences, balcony furniture and more. Plus it comes with two handy patio cleaning accessories and an added dirt blaster. View Deal

Karcher K3 Compact Home Pressure Washer – £159.99 £129.99 | Karcher

The compact K3 model boasts the same benefits and accessories as the original K3 – but is designed to be easier to use due to its smaller size and weight. Making it much easier to carry around and complete your household cleaning jobs. Nab it whilst there’s an incredible £30 off during the brand’s annual Black Friday sale. View Deal

Karcher K4 Power Control Home Pressure Washer – £199.99 £149.99 | Karcher

The K4 has a whopping £50 off and promises to make light work of even the toughest cleaning jobs. It comes with a trigger gun, vario Power lance and dirt blaster lance which are great accessories for targeting rotating pressure in concentrated areas. Helping you to clear the grime in even the trickiest of corners. View Deal

Karcher K5 Power Control Car & Home Pressure Washer – £485.85 £329.99 | Amazon

Trust Amazon to deliver a super Karcher saving – with this K5 boasting 32% off during Black Friday. It comes with a state-of-the-art water cooking motor that gets the pressure just right – whether you’re cleaning the car or sprucing up the patio. And with an amazing 9 accessories – it’s got a contraption to help you with any job required. View Deal

Karcher K7 Premium Smart Control Home – £629.99 £529.99 | Karcher

For those who take their cleaning seriously, there’s really no other alternative, with the clue being in the name. Karcher have labelled this their ‘most powerful pressure washer yet’, with this beauty boasting 2.8kw power. And it comes equipped with Smart Control Technology which shares handy hints and tips whilst in use (via bluetooth connection). Be sure to bag it whilst there’s a HUGE £100 off. View Deal

What is the difference between Karcher pressure washers?

The main difference between the compact and home or premium Karcher pressure washers is their design and casing.

The compact models are designed with the user in mind – and as such are smaller and lighter, and easier to carry around whilst cleaning. They’re also easier to pack up and put away, making them ideal for cleaning jobs on the go and out of the house too.

In contrast, home and premium models are bigger and better for large cleaning jobs. They come with wheels and an extended handle to pull the pressure washer around with you. And some boast more kw or power.

As for the different models – K2, K3, K4 and so on. The number reveals how old the model is. For example, K7 is the most up-to-date and newest Karcher pressure washer model. Whilst the K2 first came out in 2013.

Is the Karcher K2 pressure washer powerful enough?

Those wanting to bag the cheapest Karcher Pressure Washer over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend will find the K2 model is the cheapest. With Argos selling the compact K2 for just £69.99 and Halfords slashing 35% off the Karcher K2 Power Control Car Pressure Washer.

Both feature an output motor boasting 1400w of power, which still packs quite the punch. And it’s deemed more than capable of performing light to intermediate cleaning duties. E.g. Car cleaning, window cleaning and sprucing up your patio and driveway.

If you’re seeking a pressure washer for these tasks, you’ll probably find that the K2 pressure washer is powerful enough. But if you’re faced with larger scale cleaning jobs then you might want to think about a newer model like the K7. Currently available with £100 off at Amazon, it has an incredible 2.8kw of power. And is the most powerful Karcher on the market.